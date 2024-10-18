top
Americas Santa Cruz Indymedia Government & Elections

Sharat Lin - Sea Change in Mexican Electoral Politics

Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955. between Sonoma Ave and Hamilton Ave. Ample, free street parking.
original image (2362x3140)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, October 18, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955. between Sonoma Ave and Hamilton Ave. Ample, free street parking.
Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum became Mexico’s first woman and Jewish president, winning by a historic landslide. Her victory strengthens the rise of Morena (Movimiento de Regeneración Nacional) after Andrés Manuel López Obrador's presidency, breaking the longstanding dominance of the PRI and PAN parties. Dr. Sharat G. Lin, who has observed Mexican elections since 2012, will discuss the factors behind this shift, its potential impact, and implications for U.S. policy in Latin America.

Doors open 6 pm. Free event.

About the speaker: Sharat G. Lin, PhD is a political economist and longtime human rights activist in the Santa Clara Valley. He writes and lectures on global political power, social movements, and human rights issues. He is affiliated with the San Jose Peace and Justice Center and Human Agenda.
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 7, 2024 8:55AM
