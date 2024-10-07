Anarchists Attack Oakland Whole Foods for Palestine by some anarchists

In honor of the martyrs and the one year anniversary of the beginning of Al-Aqsa Flood, over a dozen anarchists smashed windows at the Whole Foods in Oakland at midnight on October 7.

Whole Foods was targeted because it is owned by Amazon, which provides cloud computing services to the zionist entity and military through Project Nimbus. It was also attacked due to its role in gentrification in Oakland.



Glory to the martyrs

Long live resistance

Death to america