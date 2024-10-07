Meet the Palestine Action Political Prisoners
THE FILTON 10
Ten actionists are imprisoned after six of them drove a modified prison van into Elbit’s research, development and manufacturing hub in Filton, Bristol. Once inside, the six dismantled Israeli weapons, including the same model of quadcopter drones used by the Israeli military to mimic the sounds of women and children crying, to lure Palestinians and kill them. The action allegedly cost Israel’s largest weapons firm over £1million in damages.
After the six were arrested at the scene, four more were rounded up by armed counter-terrorism police, in different parts of the country. All 10 are now remanded in prison. Whilst under arrest, each of the 10 were detained without charge for approximately a week and interrogated repeatedly under the Terrorism Act. Displaying the clear abuse of such powers, each were eventually charged with non-terror offences.
Ian Sanders
Ian took action against Leicester’s Israeli weapons factory, by driving a van into the building, whilst others scaled the roof, and destroyed Elbit’s war-drones inside.
He was remanded for allegedly being connected to an action, which caused over £1million in damages to the Filton-based research hub of Israel’s biggest weapons producer, making him one of the Filton 10. Ian has been on remand since 16th August 2024.
Zoë Rogers
Zoe was arrested inside Elbit’s Filton weapons hub on August 6th and has since been imprisoned before trial.
“I am honoured to be imprisoned in solidarity with thousands of Palestinian political prisoners. Down with the apartheid state!”
Fatema Zainab (Ray) Rajwani
Fatema was remanded on 14th August 2024, after being arrested inside Elbit’s weapons hub. Ray is proud of their Indian heritage and East African roots. Fatema is currently enrolled to complete their final year of Media studies at university.
“We reject the business of imperialist murder that Britain profits from. The slaughter of Black and Brown bodies that the British arms trade facilitates must end. Long live Palestine.”
Madeleine Norman
Madeleine’s involvement in taking direct action against Israel’s Elbit Systems goes back a couple of years. They previously ‘locked on’ in front of the gates of Elbit’s drone engine factory in Shenstone, shutting down the Israeli weapons maker, whilst displaying a banner which read “Free Ahmed Manasra“, who is a Palestinian prisoner held since the age of 13.
In January 2023, Madeleine scaled the roof of Leonardo’s Edinburgh factory, causing extensive damage to the producers of laser targeting systems for Israel’s F-35 fighter jets. During a dramatic police crackdown, they were accused of also being connected to the action against Elbit’s Filton research hub and is now one of the Filton 10.
Samuel Corner
Samuel is one of the #Filton10, and has been on remand since 14th August 2024 after he was arrested inside Elbit’s Filton site.
“This is what the British state does when you act on your moral duty to resist settler colonialism”
Jordan Devlin
Jordan was one of six people arrested at the Filton-based research and manufacturing hub of Israel’s biggest weapons firm, Elbit Systems. His group allegedly caused over £1million worth of damage. For trying to stop a Genocide he’s been detained in HMP Wormwood Scrubs, on remand, since 14th August 2024.
“I am taking action against Elbit, because the risk of months in prison pales in comparison to the despair suffered from witnessing the horrors they facilitate. The sense of wrong and right is black and white, in this instance, so I am honoured to take this opportunity in crafting a world I want to live in, to destroy completely the blatant evils in society we’ve all been lulled into ignoring.”
William Plastow
Leona Kamio
Leona is one of the Filton 10, and has been in prison, on remand, since 14th August 2024.
“My heart is forever with the Palestinian people; my head is held high and my crowbar is in some Israeli apartheid weapon.”
Charlotte Head
Lottie has been on remand since 14th August 2024, after she was arrested inside Elbit’s Filton site.
“My name is Lottie and I’ve been sent to prison for trying to stop an illegal and inhumane Genocide that is happening right now in Palestine. Myself and other activists took action to try and dismantle one of the arms manufacturers that is supporting Israel in this massacre. The police say what we did is illegal, but it is the British state that is acting illegally by allowing these war machines to operate and profit in our country. Free Palestine.”
Hannah Davidson
“I am in prison for trying to stop a genocide. My freedom is predicated upon the extermination of others.”
– Actionist, Shipley4
THE thales 5
In June 2022, five actionists occupied the Thales’ weapons factory in Glasgow, and cost them over £1million. By doing so, they disrupted Scotland’s complicity with the colonisation of Palestine. On August 20th 2024, a Judge sentenced each of the actionists, bar one, to 12 months imprisonment, with the other being sentenced to 14 months.
Calum Lacy
Eva Simmons
Eva is serving a 12 month sentence. She is originally from Manchester, but has lived in Scotland and London, as well as overseas, working to support people who are victims of injustice.
Stuart Bretherton
Stu is serving a 12 month sentence. He is an organiser, and for 5 years, he’s been involved in all kinds of campaigning, from climate justice, to refugee rights, to Palestinian solidarity. His partner is currently expecting their first child.
This is a quote from Stuart, inspired by Nelson Mandela and Fred Hampton:
“You can jail a revolutionary, but you can’t jail a revolution. They can strip our liberation and freedom but it was already incomplete without freedom and liberation for the Palestinians. Our bodies are caged but our hearts and minds are free. We won’t be complicit, this too will pass. Palestine will be free.”
Sumaya Javaid
I have brought the intifada into the prison and the struggle contiunes. Free the prisoners. Free Palestine.
– Fran, Teledyne4
THE Teledyne4 and barclays7
On the morning of the 27th June 2024, Leeds city centre branches of Barclay’s and JP Morgan, both of
whom invest in Israel’s biggest weapons firm, Elbit Systems, were targeted. Seven people were
subsequently arrested. Six of the Barclay’s 7 were released on bail, while Francesca Nadin, (below), was
remanded in prison.
Francesca Nadin
Francesca has been on remand since 27th June 2024 and is currently imprisoned in HMP New Hall. She has released several statements during her imprisonment and has written a public letter for the Electronic Intifada: https://electronicintifada.net/content/letter-jailed-palestine-activist/48686
