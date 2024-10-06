top
Palestine
Palestine
California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Labor & Workers

On One Year Anniversary of US Israeli Genocide, Trade Unionists & Community Speak in SF

by Labor Video Project
Sun, Oct 6, 2024 11:48PM
In commemoration of one year of the US supported genocide in Gaza and pogroms in the West Bank, a rally and march was held in San Francisco. Trade unionists, workers and community participants spoke out.
original image (4032x3024)
On October 6, 2024 a rally and march was held in San Francisco to protest the US supported Israeli genocide in Gaza, the West Bank and now the massive bombing of Lebanon.

Healthcare workers, unionists and community members spoke out about the crimes and what labor should do about it. They also reported that trade unionists who speak out are worried about retaliation by managers and Zionists.

The US is also helping Israel expand the war and crimes in Lebanon.

Additional Media:

ILA Longshore Workers Strike, Win ILWU Support & The Connection With Palestine https://youtu.be/QFL3ubwjWlg

ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: Dock Workers: Block Military Cargo to Israel Against the Genocidal War on Palestinians in Gaza! https://www.counterpunch.org/2024/02/21/dock-workers-block-military-cargo-to-israel-against-the-genocidal-war-on-palestinians-in-gaza/?fbclid=IwAR2SwceZcD0CWLVaJjY_I5m6-SOXf-CgAu46IlFgTv5ULdwja6B-fXu3z4A

ILWU Bay Area Members Speak Out On Israeli ZIM Ship Volans, Palestinians, Israel & Picket In Oakland
https://youtu.be/bjVpd-E0SCo

Israeli ZIM Volans Blocked In Oakland As ILWU 10 Members Refuse To Cross Picket Line Of Hundreds
https://youtu.be/Aht5wKqCVA0

International Dockworkers Council strongly condemns the massacre of civilians and children in Palestine.
http://www.idcdockworkers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/The-IDC-strongly-condemns-the-massacre-of-civilians-and-children-in-Palestine.-Unconditional-support-to-the-Palestinian-General-Strike.-.pdf

Israel Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk

Israeli Zim Ship Shanghai At Standstill In Oakland By ILWU Action & Picket LIne https://youtu.be/Wy5JuSB-0O8

Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo

Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023 https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s

ILUW 1984 San Francisco Local 10 & 34 Anti-Apartheid Action Against Racist South African Government
https://youtu.be/bv0sM07_Yw8

The Israeli Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk

ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4

Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/

The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff Blankfort https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza

UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/n8QVpVfCX68
§Healthcare Worker With Sign Protesting Genocide
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Oct 6, 2024 11:48PM
sm_palestine_sf_1_year_rally6.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A healthcare worker protested the attack on healthcare workers
https://youtu.be/n8QVpVfCX68
§The War Criminals Committing Genocide
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Oct 6, 2024 11:48PM
sm_palestine_sf_1_year_rally2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
An artist showed the criminals who are committing genocide.
https://youtu.be/n8QVpVfCX68
§The US Is Directly Complicit In The Genocide In Gaza & The West Bank
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Oct 6, 2024 11:48PM
sm_palestine_sf_1_year_rally4.jpg
original image (2563x2705)
The US government is directly responsible for the genocide by Israel and the recent bombing of Lebanon is helped by the United States.
https://youtu.be/n8QVpVfCX68
§Marchers On The Streets
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Oct 6, 2024 11:48PM
sm_palestine_sf_1_year_rally1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The march through the Mission ended up at Dolores Park
https://youtu.be/n8QVpVfCX68
§A Sign From Maritime Workers Supporting Palestine
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Oct 6, 2024 11:48PM
sm_palestine_sf_1_year_rally7.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A sign from a maritime worker showed support for Palestine.
https://youtu.be/n8QVpVfCX68
