On One Year Anniversary of US Israeli Genocide, Trade Unionists & Community Speak in SF
In commemoration of one year of the US supported genocide in Gaza and pogroms in the West Bank, a rally and march was held in San Francisco. Trade unionists, workers and community participants spoke out.
On October 6, 2024 a rally and march was held in San Francisco to protest the US supported Israeli genocide in Gaza, the West Bank and now the massive bombing of Lebanon.
Healthcare workers, unionists and community members spoke out about the crimes and what labor should do about it. They also reported that trade unionists who speak out are worried about retaliation by managers and Zionists.
The US is also helping Israel expand the war and crimes in Lebanon.
Additional Media:
ILA Longshore Workers Strike, Win ILWU Support & The Connection With Palestine https://youtu.be/QFL3ubwjWlg
ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: Dock Workers: Block Military Cargo to Israel Against the Genocidal War on Palestinians in Gaza! https://www.counterpunch.org/2024/02/21/dock-workers-block-military-cargo-to-israel-against-the-genocidal-war-on-palestinians-in-gaza/?fbclid=IwAR2SwceZcD0CWLVaJjY_I5m6-SOXf-CgAu46IlFgTv5ULdwja6B-fXu3z4A
ILA Longshore Workers Strike, Win ILWU Support & The Connection With Palestine https://youtu.be/QFL3ubwjWlg
ILWU Bay Area Members Speak Out On Israeli ZIM Ship Volans, Palestinians, Israel & Picket In Oakland
https://youtu.be/bjVpd-E0SCo
Israeli ZIM Volans Blocked In Oakland As ILWU 10 Members Refuse To Cross Picket Line Of Hundreds
https://youtu.be/Aht5wKqCVA0
International Dockworkers Council strongly condemns the massacre of civilians and children in Palestine.
http://www.idcdockworkers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/The-IDC-strongly-condemns-the-massacre-of-civilians-and-children-in-Palestine.-Unconditional-support-to-the-Palestinian-General-Strike.-.pdf
Israel Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk
Israeli Zim Ship Shanghai At Standstill In Oakland By ILWU Action & Picket LIne https://youtu.be/Wy5JuSB-0O8
Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo
Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023 https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s
ILUW 1984 San Francisco Local 10 & 34 Anti-Apartheid Action Against Racist South African Government
https://youtu.be/bv0sM07_Yw8
The Israeli Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk
ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4
Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/
The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff Blankfort https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza
UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/n8QVpVfCX68
► ▼ IMC Network