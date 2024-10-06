From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

On One Year Anniversary of US Israeli Genocide, Trade Unionists & Community Speak in SF by Labor Video Project In commemoration of one year of the US supported genocide in Gaza and pogroms in the West Bank, a rally and march was held in San Francisco. Trade unionists, workers and community participants spoke out.



Healthcare workers, unionists and community members spoke out about the crimes and what labor should do about it. They also reported that trade unionists who speak out are worried about retaliation by managers and Zionists.



The US is also helping Israel expand the war and crimes in Lebanon.



ILA Longshore Workers Strike, Win ILWU Support & The Connection With Palestine



ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: Dock Workers: Block Military Cargo to Israel Against the Genocidal War on Palestinians in Gaza!



ILA Longshore Workers Strike, Win ILWU Support & The Connection With Palestine



ILWU Bay Area Members Speak Out On Israeli ZIM Ship Volans, Palestinians, Israel & Picket In Oakland

https://youtu.be/bjVpd-E0SCo



Israeli ZIM Volans Blocked In Oakland As ILWU 10 Members Refuse To Cross Picket Line Of Hundreds

https://youtu.be/Aht5wKqCVA0



International Dockworkers Council strongly condemns the massacre of civilians and children in Palestine.

http://www.idcdockworkers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/The-IDC-strongly-condemns-the-massacre-of-civilians-and-children-in-Palestine.-Unconditional-support-to-the-Palestinian-General-Strike.-.pdf



Israel Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid



Israeli Zim Ship Shanghai At Standstill In Oakland By ILWU Action & Picket LIne



Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo



Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023



ILUW 1984 San Francisco Local 10 & 34 Anti-Apartheid Action Against Racist South African Government

https://youtu.be/bv0sM07_Yw8



The Israeli Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang



ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues

https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4



Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel

https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/



The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff Blankfort



UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine

https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/



Production of Labor Video Project

