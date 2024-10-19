Haiti and the Pan-African Revolution: Towards Self-Determination and Independence

Date:

Saturday, October 19, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Haiti Action Committee

Email:

Phone:

510-483-7481

Location Details:

Featuring:

Walter Turner, host of “Africa Today” a weekly Pacifica radio program aired on KPFA in Berkeley, Professor Social Sciences and Contemporary African Affairs at the College of Marin, and President of the Global Exchange Board of Directors.



Inemesit Richardson, co-founder of the Thomas Sankara Centre for African Liberation and Unity (@Burkinabooks), cadre member of the All-African People's Revolutionary Party, and journalist covering developments in the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).



Pierre Labossiere, co-founder of Haiti Action Committee and the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund, veteran labor and human rights organizer, and tireless activist for the liberation of his home country, Haiti.



Sobukwe Shukura, a Pan-African Revolutionary organizer for the All-African People’s Revolutionary Party (AAPRP), honorary member and active supporter of the African Party for the Liberation Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde (PAIGC). He is also a member of the Pan-African Socialist Alliance-KE. Sobukwe is a former chair of the National Network On Cuba (NNOC) and current member of Bolivar-Chavez Center Kenya.



Co-Sponsored by the All African People’s Revolutionary Party and Haiti Action Committee