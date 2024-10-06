From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Student-led gathering in support of Palestine and Lebanon
Date:
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Students, Workers & Community United for a Free Palestine
Location Details:
Crescent Lawn, Addison and Oxford Streets, Downtown Berkeley
This is a student-led gathering in support of the people of Palestine and Lebanon. In coordination with a mass walk out of students throughout the Bay Area earlier in the day, we will continue the protest of the US government funding of Israel’s war machine for the past year while it ignores the needs of the American people. Please join us to help end the genocide!
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 6, 2024 8:40PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network