Student-led gathering in support of Palestine and Lebanon

Date:

Tuesday, October 08, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Students, Workers & Community United for a Free Palestine

Location Details:

Crescent Lawn, Addison and Oxford Streets, Downtown Berkeley

This is a student-led gathering in support of the people of Palestine and Lebanon. In coordination with a mass walk out of students throughout the Bay Area earlier in the day, we will continue the protest of the US government funding of Israel’s war machine for the past year while it ignores the needs of the American people. Please join us to help end the genocide!