South Bay Arts + Action Immigrant Rights

Undocumented Americans: A Conversation with writer, Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

Rotunda at San Jose City Hall 200 East Santa Clara Street San Jose, CA 95112
original image (1281x640)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
MACLA
Location Details:
Rotunda at San Jose City Hall
200 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Undocumented Americans: A Conversation with Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

New novel: "Catalina" - Karla will sign books after the discussion

Moderated by journalist José Antonio Vargas

Thursday, November 14 at 6 - 8:30pm PST

More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/undocumented-americans-a-conversation-with-karla-cornejo-villavicencio-tickets-1036965029317

Host: MACLA/Movimiento de Arte y Cultura LatinoAmericana


Join us for an evening of poignant conversation with Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, National Book Award finalist and one of the first undocumented immigrants to graduate from Harvard.

Karla’s new novel, "Catalina," is a powerful coming-of-age story inspired by her experiences navigating life as an undocumented immigrant. She’ll be joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist José Antonio Vargas, author of Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen. Together, they’ll dive into stories of resilience, identity, and the realities of living undocumented in America.

This is more than a book talk—it’s a space for us to connect, share, and celebrate the power of our stories. Whether you’re undocumented yourself, come from a mixed-status family, or are an ally, this event is for you.

Event is FREE and open to all. Registration is required.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/undocumented-...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 6, 2024 5:30PM
