Undocumented Americans: A Conversation with Karla Cornejo VillavicencioNew novel: "Catalina" - Karla will sign books after the discussionModerated by journalist José Antonio VargasThursday, November 14 at 6 - 8:30pm PSTMore info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/undocumented-americans-a-conversation-with-karla-cornejo-villavicencio-tickets-1036965029317 Host: MACLA/Movimiento de Arte y Cultura LatinoAmericanaJoin us for an evening of poignant conversation with Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, National Book Award finalist and one of the first undocumented immigrants to graduate from Harvard.Karla’s new novel, "Catalina," is a powerful coming-of-age story inspired by her experiences navigating life as an undocumented immigrant. She’ll be joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist José Antonio Vargas, author of Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen. Together, they’ll dive into stories of resilience, identity, and the realities of living undocumented in America.This is more than a book talk—it’s a space for us to connect, share, and celebrate the power of our stories. Whether you’re undocumented yourself, come from a mixed-status family, or are an ally, this event is for you.Event is FREE and open to all. Registration is required.