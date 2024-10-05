Unitarians for Palestine Fundraiser for Families in Gaza + JVP Rabbi Lynn Gottlieb

Date:

Sunday, October 13, 2024

Time:

12:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of SF

Location Details:

We invite you to a fundraising event in support of four families in Gaza. Come hear their personal stories and learn how UUSF can support those in dire need in Palestine.



Lunch and refreshments will be provided. Please bring a $25 donation (no one turned away for lack of funds).

Speakers will include Rabbi Lynn Gottlieb from Jewish Voice for Peace and Rev. Allison Tanner.



Dr. Allison Tanner will be speaking about Palestine's history and becoming an "Apartheid-Free" congregation. Rabbi Lynn Gottlieb will talk about the important activism she has been doing in the Bay area through Jewish Voice for Peace, her perspective as a Jewish Rabbi, and how this contributes to collective liberation.