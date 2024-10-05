top
Unitarians for Palestine Fundraiser for Families in Gaza + JVP Rabbi Lynn Gottlieb

Gazan family
Download PDF (205.7KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of SF
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Ave, San Francisco, CA 94105
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/92098264867?pwd=tls6pzcCkSZkjLss11vSaMUA5tYeLN.1

Meeting ID: 920 9826 4867. Passcode: 572522
We invite you to a fundraising event in support of four families in Gaza. Come hear their personal stories and learn how UUSF can support those in dire need in Palestine.

Lunch and refreshments will be provided. Please bring a $25 donation (no one turned away for lack of funds).
Speakers will include Rabbi Lynn Gottlieb from Jewish Voice for Peace and Rev. Allison Tanner.

Dr. Allison Tanner will be speaking about Palestine's history and becoming an "Apartheid-Free" congregation. Rabbi Lynn Gottlieb will talk about the important activism she has been doing in the Bay area through Jewish Voice for Peace, her perspective as a Jewish Rabbi, and how this contributes to collective liberation.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 5, 2024 5:03PM
