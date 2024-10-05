Jacket & Jams Coat Drive

Sunday, October 20, 2024

1:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Other

Monica Martines

21st Amendment Brewery, 2010 Williams St, San Leandro

Uniting music and people together for social good. Beats 4 Hope is hosting a coat drive for Bay Area residents who are in need. Bring a used or gently used adult or kids coat and enjoy the unity, music, kids zone, car show, food and free raffle.



San Leandro, CA (October 20, 2024) - Beats 4 Hope is hosting a coat drive this Sunday from 1 PM to 6 PM at the 21st Amendment Brewery (2010 Williams St). Residents are encouraged to donate clean, gently worn, or new coats to help reach the goal of 1,000 coats for Bay Area families in need.



The "Jackets & Jams" event, in partnership with Reboot Beats & Brews and One Warm Coat, will feature DJs, food, car and motorcycle shows, fire trucks, a kids' zone, and a performance by Bay Area artist Adrian Marcel. Coats will be distributed to local non-profits, including Hearts For Humanity and the Ecumenical Hunger Program.



Beats 4 Hope, a Bay Area non-profit supporting communities for eight years, recognizes the increasing importance of winter protection for the vulnerable. "Our neighbors need our help this winter," said Co-Founder Alex Mejia.



Join us for a day of fun and community support. Together, we can keep the Bay Area warm.

