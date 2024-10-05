From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Disinformation and Project 2025: How It Threatens American Democracy
Date:
Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Time:
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Cntr for Media & Democracy; Red Wine & Blue
Location Details:
Online via Zoom
Zoom event on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM ET
RSVP: https://redwine-blue.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrcOGgpzgoEtYNJcFQ7M8NUiKj2-vIFFHi#/registration
Polls show that most Americans don’t support Project 2025 once they learn about it. This explains why Trump is trying to distance himself from it and why disinformation is being spread to confuse and deflect.
Want to separate fact from fiction and learn what is actually in the Project 2025 plan?
Join this Ask Me Anything event to hear from Lisa Graves of the Center for Media and Democracy. Lisa will answer your questions about Project 2025 and help you feel equipped to talk about it with the people in your life.
See you there!
RSVP: https://redwine-blue.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrcOGgpzgoEtYNJcFQ7M8NUiKj2-vIFFHi#/registration
Polls show that most Americans don’t support Project 2025 once they learn about it. This explains why Trump is trying to distance himself from it and why disinformation is being spread to confuse and deflect.
Want to separate fact from fiction and learn what is actually in the Project 2025 plan?
Join this Ask Me Anything event to hear from Lisa Graves of the Center for Media and Democracy. Lisa will answer your questions about Project 2025 and help you feel equipped to talk about it with the people in your life.
See you there!
For more information: https://redwine-blue.zoom.us/meeting/regis...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 5, 2024 1:39PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network