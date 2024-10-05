top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/9/2024
U.S. Government & Elections

Disinformation and Project 2025: How It Threatens American Democracy

Online via Zoom
original image (1093x409)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Time:
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Cntr for Media & Democracy; Red Wine & Blue
Location Details:
Online via Zoom
Zoom event on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM ET

RSVP: https://redwine-blue.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrcOGgpzgoEtYNJcFQ7M8NUiKj2-vIFFHi#/registration

Polls show that most Americans don’t support Project 2025 once they learn about it. This explains why Trump is trying to distance himself from it and why disinformation is being spread to confuse and deflect.

Want to separate fact from fiction and learn what is actually in the Project 2025 plan?

Join this Ask Me Anything event to hear from Lisa Graves of the Center for Media and Democracy. Lisa will answer your questions about Project 2025 and help you feel equipped to talk about it with the people in your life.

See you there!
For more information: https://redwine-blue.zoom.us/meeting/regis...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 5, 2024 1:39PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$95.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code