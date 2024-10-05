The ILWU joined the ILA strikers in the East Coast and promised they would not work diverted cargo on the West Coast to support the strike. A rally for the ILA strikers and to support the labor boycott of Maersk military cargo to Israel took place on September 4th at the Maersk office in Emeryville and retired ILWU Local 10 member Jack Heyman reported on the struggles of the ILWU and ILA to connect their fights to the labor campaign to stop the US supported Israeli genocide

The ILA Longshore workers had a East & Gulf Coast strike for wages to keep up with inflation and also to defend against AI and robotics. They won support from the ILWU who said they would not work diverted cargo.The strike ended after a wage agreement but without an agreement on AI and robotics and thetentative agreement expires on January 15, 2025 and unless a new contract is negotiated theywill go back to their old wages.Also there was a solidarity rally for the ILA the day after the strike ended at Maersk offices inEmeryville, California next to Oakland which also raised the issue of labor action to stop thegenocide in Gaza, Palestine and the Middle East. Retired ILWU Local 10 longshore workerJack Heyman spoke about the connections and action by the ILWU to stop the Israeli Zimline and the lessons of that struggle.