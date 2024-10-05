top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay U.S. Anti-War Labor & Workers

ILA Longshore Workers Strike, Win ILWU Support & the Connection with Palestine

by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 5, 2024 11:53AM
The ILWU joined the ILA strikers in the East Coast and promised they would not work diverted cargo on the West Coast to support the strike. A rally for the ILA strikers and to support the labor boycott of Maersk military cargo to Israel took place on September 4th at the Maersk office in Emeryville and retired ILWU Local 10 member Jack Heyman reported on the struggles of the ILWU and ILA to connect their fights to the labor campaign to stop the US supported Israeli genocide
ILA Solidarity & Solidarity With Palestine Rally At Maersk In Emeryville
original image (4030x2190)
The ILA Longshore workers had a East & Gulf Coast strike for wages to keep up with inflation and also to defend against AI and robotics. They won support from the ILWU who said they would not work diverted cargo.
The strike ended after a wage agreement but without an agreement on AI and robotics and the
tentative agreement expires on January 15, 2025 and unless a new contract is negotiated they
will go back to their old wages.
Also there was a solidarity rally for the ILA the day after the strike ended at Maersk offices in
Emeryville, California next to Oakland which also raised the issue of labor action to stop the
genocide in Gaza, Palestine and the Middle East. Retired ILWU Local 10 longshore worker
Jack Heyman spoke about the connections and action by the ILWU to stop the Israeli Zim
line and the lessons of that struggle.

Additional Media:
Dock Workers: Block Military Cargo to Israel Against the Genocidal War on Palestinians in Gaza!
https://www.counterpunch.org/2024/02/21/dock-workers-block-military-cargo-to-israel-against-the-genocidal-war-on-palestinians-in-gaza/?fbclid=IwAR2SwceZcD0CWLVaJjY_I5m6-SOXf-CgAu46IlFgTv5ULdwja6B-fXu3z4A

ILWU Bay Area Members Speak Out On Israeli ZIM Ship Volans, Palestinians, Israel & Picket In Oakland
https://youtu.be/bjVpd-E0SCo

Israeli ZIM Volans Blocked In Oakland As ILWU 10 Members Refuse To Cross Picket Line Of Hundreds
https://youtu.be/Aht5wKqCVA0

May 25th NCDC-ILWU Statement On Palestine
https://blocktheboat.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ILWU-Northern-California-Palestine.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0dB0rVYQaY-2mIFAFcfAE10GO3N0SLhZt35M65Wlf6R_sWRWVXLA4ENfA

International Dockworkers Council strongly condemns the massacre of civilians and children in Palestine.
http://www.idcdockworkers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/The-IDC-strongly-condemns-the-massacre-of-civilians-and-children-in-Palestine.-Unconditional-support-to-the-Palestinian-General-Strike.-.pdf

Israel Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk

Israeli Zim Ship Shanghai At Standstill In Oakland By ILWU Action & Picket LIne
https://youtu.be/Wy5JuSB-0O8

ILWU Rank and File Back Picket Of Zim ship Piraeus At Port Of Oakland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZK1hoSkR_c&feature=youtu.be

Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo

Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s

ILUW 1984 San Francisco Local 10 & 34 Anti-Apartheid Action Against Racist South African Government
https://youtu.be/bv0sM07_Yw8

The Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk

ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4

Bay Area Unions & Thousands Of Workers Rally & March For Palestine In Oakland
https://youtu.be/L9k79honqIA

The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8

Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/

The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza

UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/QFL3ubwjWlg
§ILA Workers Are Fighting AI and Robotics Which Will Destroy Their Jobs
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 5, 2024 11:53AM
sm_ila_workers_over_machines_strike.webp
original image (965x542)
ILA strikers are demanding protection from AI and robotics which will destroy thousands of their jobs. The ILA leadership agreed to go back to work without an agreement on automation until January 15, 2025.
https://youtu.be/QFL3ubwjWlg
§ILA Daggett Like Sean O'Brien Has Courted Fascist Donald Trump
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 5, 2024 11:53AM
sm_dagget_ila_with_trump.jpeg
original image (1170x882)
The ILA president Harold Daggett like Teamster president Sean O'Brien has courted former fascist president Trump despite Trump being a union buster and scab and his threat of organizing another coup and insurrection if he does not win the election.
https://youtu.be/QFL3ubwjWlg
§Automated Maersk Dock In Los Angeles
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 5, 2024 11:53AM
sm_ilwu_maersk_automated_dock_la.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
There are already automated docks in Los Angeles at Maersk. Harold Daggett has said that the union can stop all automation of the ports on the East Coast despite the fact that it has already been taking place for years.
https://youtu.be/QFL3ubwjWlg
§ILA Strikers Are Fighting To Defend Their Jobs From Automation
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 5, 2024 11:53AM
sm_ila_strike_automation_posters.jpeg
original image (1858x1045)
ILA strikers are fighting to protect their jobs over massive automation of the docks that would destroy thousands of jobs. Maersk and the shipping bosses want to do what they have done in China which is massive automation of the docks.
https://youtu.be/QFL3ubwjWlg
§Speaker At Maersk Emeryville Rally For ILA and Palestine
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 5, 2024 11:53AM
sm_maersk_ila_palestine_rally_at_emerville_ricardo_ortiz.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Ricardo Ortiz was a speaker at the rally to support ILA strikers and also to support a labor boycott of all military cargo to Israel. The ILA leadership promised that they would continue to work military cargo.
https://youtu.be/QFL3ubwjWlg
§ILWU Local 10 Supported Boycott of Israel's Zim Lines In Oakland
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 5, 2024 11:53AM
sm_ilwu_zim_boycott.jpeg
original image (680x510)
ILWU Local 10 longshore workers supported a picket line to blockade the Israeli ZIM line coming to Oakland. They have been blocked from all West Coast ports and the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions has called for a worldwide blockade of all military cargo to Israel
https://youtu.be/QFL3ubwjWlg
