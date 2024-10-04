top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/10/2024
San Francisco Immigrant Rights Racial Justice

How We Fight: The Power of Asian American Activism

The Commons at KQED 2601 Mariposa Street San Francisco, CA 94110
original image (1920x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
KQED Live
Email:
Location Details:
The Commons at KQED
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Join us for an evening of performance and conversations that reflect on how Asian Americans have historically used political protest and organizing to advance their community objectives.

In a live storytelling performance, Emily Kwong (NPR host and founder of Inheriting and Shortwave podcasts) and Nicole Salaver (Balay Kreative) will share the legacy of Filipino civil rights leader Patrick Salaver, one of the leaders behind the Third World Liberation Front at San Francisco State University in the late 1960s. The movement brought ethnic studies programs to colleges nationwide and laid critical groundwork for cross-racial solidarity organizing.

Bay Area journalist Cecilia Lei will also moderate two panels that will discuss present-day Asian American activism and organizing: One will feature Russell Jeung (co-founder of the Stop AAPI Hate movement) and journalist Greg Wong (SF Examiner) who will discuss the significance of the Stop AAPI Hate movement and its influence on local elections in November.

In a second discussion, Cecilia will be joined by organizers representing different Asian American groups: Gia Vang (The Very Asian Foundation), Janie Chen (Asian Health Services) and Pyxie Castillo (GABRIELA USA) who will each share their commitments to solidarity, the challenges they face in their work and how they're making progress in their respective communities.

$17.25.
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/event/4627
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 4, 2024 10:16PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$95.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code