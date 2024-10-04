From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
How We Fight: The Power of Asian American Activism
Date:
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
KQED Live
Email:
Location Details:
The Commons at KQED
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Join us for an evening of performance and conversations that reflect on how Asian Americans have historically used political protest and organizing to advance their community objectives.
In a live storytelling performance, Emily Kwong (NPR host and founder of Inheriting and Shortwave podcasts) and Nicole Salaver (Balay Kreative) will share the legacy of Filipino civil rights leader Patrick Salaver, one of the leaders behind the Third World Liberation Front at San Francisco State University in the late 1960s. The movement brought ethnic studies programs to colleges nationwide and laid critical groundwork for cross-racial solidarity organizing.
Bay Area journalist Cecilia Lei will also moderate two panels that will discuss present-day Asian American activism and organizing: One will feature Russell Jeung (co-founder of the Stop AAPI Hate movement) and journalist Greg Wong (SF Examiner) who will discuss the significance of the Stop AAPI Hate movement and its influence on local elections in November.
In a second discussion, Cecilia will be joined by organizers representing different Asian American groups: Gia Vang (The Very Asian Foundation), Janie Chen (Asian Health Services) and Pyxie Castillo (GABRIELA USA) who will each share their commitments to solidarity, the challenges they face in their work and how they're making progress in their respective communities.
$17.25.
In a live storytelling performance, Emily Kwong (NPR host and founder of Inheriting and Shortwave podcasts) and Nicole Salaver (Balay Kreative) will share the legacy of Filipino civil rights leader Patrick Salaver, one of the leaders behind the Third World Liberation Front at San Francisco State University in the late 1960s. The movement brought ethnic studies programs to colleges nationwide and laid critical groundwork for cross-racial solidarity organizing.
Bay Area journalist Cecilia Lei will also moderate two panels that will discuss present-day Asian American activism and organizing: One will feature Russell Jeung (co-founder of the Stop AAPI Hate movement) and journalist Greg Wong (SF Examiner) who will discuss the significance of the Stop AAPI Hate movement and its influence on local elections in November.
In a second discussion, Cecilia will be joined by organizers representing different Asian American groups: Gia Vang (The Very Asian Foundation), Janie Chen (Asian Health Services) and Pyxie Castillo (GABRIELA USA) who will each share their commitments to solidarity, the challenges they face in their work and how they're making progress in their respective communities.
$17.25.
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/event/4627
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 4, 2024 10:16PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network