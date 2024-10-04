How We Fight: The Power of Asian American Activism

Date:

Thursday, October 10, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

KQED Live

Email:

Location Details:

The Commons at KQED

2601 Mariposa Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Join us for an evening of performance and conversations that reflect on how Asian Americans have historically used political protest and organizing to advance their community objectives.



In a live storytelling performance, Emily Kwong (NPR host and founder of Inheriting and Shortwave podcasts) and Nicole Salaver (Balay Kreative) will share the legacy of Filipino civil rights leader Patrick Salaver, one of the leaders behind the Third World Liberation Front at San Francisco State University in the late 1960s. The movement brought ethnic studies programs to colleges nationwide and laid critical groundwork for cross-racial solidarity organizing.



Bay Area journalist Cecilia Lei will also moderate two panels that will discuss present-day Asian American activism and organizing: One will feature Russell Jeung (co-founder of the Stop AAPI Hate movement) and journalist Greg Wong (SF Examiner) who will discuss the significance of the Stop AAPI Hate movement and its influence on local elections in November.



In a second discussion, Cecilia will be joined by organizers representing different Asian American groups: Gia Vang (The Very Asian Foundation), Janie Chen (Asian Health Services) and Pyxie Castillo (GABRIELA USA) who will each share their commitments to solidarity, the challenges they face in their work and how they're making progress in their respective communities.



$17.25.