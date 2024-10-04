Open Letter to President Biden and Vice President Harris doctorsingaza [at] gmail.com) by U.S. Medical Professionals Who Served In Gaza

We are not politicians. We do not claim to have all the answers. We are simply healing professionals who cannot remain silent about what we saw in Gaza. Every day that we continue supplying weapons and munitions to Israel is another day that women are shredded by our bombs and children are murdered with our bullets.



President Biden and Vice President Harris, we urge you: end this madness now!