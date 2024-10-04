From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palestine Rally: Public Tashlich In Protest—Cast Off Zionism!
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Protest
IJAN & JVP
121 Steuart St
San Francisco CA 94105
Public Tashlich In Protest: Casting Off Zionism
