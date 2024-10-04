top
Palestine
Palestine
View events for the week of 10/8/2024
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Racial Justice

Palestine Rally: Public Tashlich In Protest—Cast Off Zionism!

A cream-colored flyer with black and red bold text. Ripped pieces of black cloth float across the graphic. Top right shows JVP & IJAN logos.
original image (1440x1797)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
IJAN & JVP
Location Details:
121 Steuart St
San Francisco CA 94105
Public Tashlich In Protest: Casting Off Zionism
End: 7:00 PM (submitter’s best guess)
Start Address: 121 Steuart St, San Francisco CA 94105

Protest organized by IJAN and JVP
Begins @ 5 PM on Tuesday October 08 2024
JVP Insta post […SHBu]

Tashlich is a Jewish atonement ritual performed during the High Holy Days on Rosh Hashanah. The name comes from the Hebrew word meaning “to cast”, referring to the intent to cast away our sins via this meaningful and ancient custom common to both Ashkenazi and Sephardic communities. Please come wearing black.
On the one year commemoration of the Gaza genocide and heightening West Bank pogroms, join us in a public tashlich to Cast off Zionism.

We will be exposing the sins of the JCRC and the Jewish federation, which include defending genocide, sabotaging ethnic studies programs in SFUSD and promoting rampant anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab racism locally. We demand our electeds know the JCRC does not speak for the Bay Area Jewish community.
We demand permanent ceasefire and permanent arms embargo to Israel.
We hold our local Zionist organizations accountable for their unwavering support of an apartheid state which has now martyred over 100,000 civilians.
In this time of horror and mourning and rage, this Jewish New year, we renew our commitment to collective liberation, starting with the liberation of Palestine. May it be so.

FURTHER ACTION: Please sign and share to stop American Jewish Committee, a Zionist org, from “training” SFUSD teachers—bit.ly/SFUSD-ART.

Access info: Wheelchair accessible location, 7 minute walk from Embarcadero station and public bathroom within walking distance, optional choreographed movement in stationary location (not a march), wheat/gluten bread will be thrown in a designated space, masks are required for COVID-19 and surveillance safety, please reach out to @yentlsvengeance.88 on signal with any additional access questions!

Additional Keywords: 17:00; 1700; 19:00; 1900; 8; 8th; Oct
For more information: https://ig.me/p/DAbfEdeSHBu
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 4, 2024 5:05PM
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
