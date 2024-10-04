From the Open-Publishing Calendar
USCPR Power Hour: How to Mobilize for a People's Arms Embargo
Wednesday, October 09, 2024
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Meeting
USCPR
Hands off Palestine, Lebanon, and the wider region! Join USCPR on Wednesday, Oct. 9 to mobilize our masses for a People's Arms Embargo, as we cross one year of resisting the current ongoing genocide in Palestine.
If we're ever going to stop Israel's ever-expanding, ever-intensifying violence, from Palestine to Lebanon and beyond, then we must cut off the endless supply of weapons. In other words, an arms embargo. Since the Biden-Harris administration has refused this demand, we must use economic pressure tactics to disrupt the flow of weapons to Israel and force a People's Arms Embargo.
In this Power Hour, you'll hear from the Mask Off Maersk campaign on how to mobilize to target weapons shipping company Maersk. Find out new ways you can take action to #StopArmingIsrael.
