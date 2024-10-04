From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palestine March: All Out for Palestine and Lebanon!
Sunday, October 06, 2024
1:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Protest
Multiple Orgs Incl. JVP, AROC, PYM & IJAN
16th St & Valencia St
San Francisco CA 94103
All Out for Palestine and Lebanon: One Year of Genocide, One Year of Resistance
End: 4:30 PM (submitter’s best guess)
Start Address: 16th St & Valencia St, San Francisco CA 94103
Protest organized by multiple organizations including JVP, AROC, PYM and IJAN
Begins @ 1 PM on Sunday October 06 2024
https://ig.me/p/DAccM6hP9Gu
International Day of Action
We will take to the streets on October 6th to mark this brutal year where our people stood tall against Zionism and the Israeli war machine, as they have for nearly 100 years.
The Bay Area will honor our martyrs in Palestine, we will demand an end to the US’ complicity in Israel’s crimes against Palestine and the world, and demand an arms embargo on Israel. For Palestine’s freedom we continue to march, organize— and fight!
For more information: https://ig.me/p/DAccM6hP9Gu
