All Out for Palestine and Lebanon: One Year of Genocide, One Year of ResistanceEnd: 4:30 PM (submitter’s best guess)Start Address: 16th St & Valencia St, San Francisco CA 94103Protest organized by multiple organizations including JVP, AROC, PYM and IJANBegins @ 1 PM on Sunday October 06 2024International Day of ActionWe will take to the streets on October 6th to mark this brutal year where our people stood tall against Zionism and the Israeli war machine, as they have for nearly 100 years.The Bay Area will honor our martyrs in Palestine, we will demand an end to the US’ complicity in Israel’s crimes against Palestine and the world, and demand an arms embargo on Israel. For Palestine’s freedom we continue to march, organize— and fight!Additional Keywords: 16:30; 1630; 6; Oct