IBT Amazon SF Workers at DCK6 & Teamsters Speak Out for a Union & Justice
Teamster Amazon workers in San Francisco Amazon DCK6 walked out at their facility, rallied and spoke out about why they want a union and contract.
After announcing a union drive at the San Francisco Amazon DCK5 warehouse, Amazon workers marched out of the facility and joined a solidarity rally. They also spoke out on the conditions they face why they want the Teamsters to represent them. Also Teamsters talked about why they are supporting this struggle of Amazon workers.
This action took place on October 3, 2024.
Additional Media:
The War At Amazon For Worker & Union Rights With Michelle Valentin Nieves Amazon Labor Unon VP JFK8
https://youtu.be/_zFdzlJAuYA
Fired Amazon union organizer at Kentucky warehouse alleges retaliation
https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/amazon-union-leader-kentucky-fired-retaliation-rcna44489
Shut It Down! Workers Shut Amazon DSF4 San Leandro Warehouse For Health & Safety and Living Wages
https://youtu.be/LpSrDtHhKVs
Bessemer Alabama Amazon Workers Shock Bezos Union Busters & The Fight Against Systemic Racism
https://youtu.be/Ib4Xk3_TGWE
National Day Of Action For Bessemer Amazon Workers
https://supportamazonworkers.org/feb20/?
fbclid=IwAR0oDN7AR_AGi0D8z6iynm1xKilW93EmgR3gs8t6rvCXSd3GxDJSntUbVoo
Organizing Meeting Support Alabama Amazon Workers
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=461776385192382&ref=watch_permalink
#UnionYes #OrganizeTheSouth
Amazon workers are exposing what's happening in Alabama.
https://twitter.com/MorePerfectUS/status/1357796064670212098
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormediat.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/s0-NwMLyGqo
