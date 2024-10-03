Teamster Amazon workers in San Francisco Amazon DCK6 walked out at their facility, rallied and spoke out about why they want a union and contract.

After announcing a union drive at the San Francisco Amazon DCK5 warehouse, Amazon workers marched out of the facility and joined a solidarity rally. They also spoke out on the conditions they face why they want the Teamsters to represent them. Also Teamsters talked about why they are supporting this struggle of Amazon workers.This action took place on October 3, 2024.