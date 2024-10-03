top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

IBT Amazon SF Workers at DCK6 & Teamsters Speak Out for a Union & Justice

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Oct 3, 2024 7:08PM
Teamster Amazon workers in San Francisco Amazon DCK6 walked out at their facility, rallied and spoke out about why they want a union and contract.
Teamster Amazon workers in San Francisco Amazon DCK6 walked out at their facility, rallied and spoke out about why they want a union and...
original image (4032x3024)
After announcing a union drive at the San Francisco Amazon DCK5 warehouse, Amazon workers marched out of the facility and joined a solidarity rally. They also spoke out on the conditions they face why they want the Teamsters to represent them. Also Teamsters talked about why they are supporting this struggle of Amazon workers.

This action took place on October 3, 2024.

Additional Media:

The War At Amazon For Worker & Union Rights With Michelle Valentin Nieves Amazon Labor Unon VP JFK8
https://youtu.be/_zFdzlJAuYA

Fired Amazon union organizer at Kentucky warehouse alleges retaliation
https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/amazon-union-leader-kentucky-fired-retaliation-rcna44489

Shut It Down! Workers Shut Amazon DSF4 San Leandro Warehouse For Health & Safety and Living Wages
https://youtu.be/LpSrDtHhKVs

Bessemer Alabama Amazon Workers Shock Bezos Union Busters & The Fight Against Systemic Racism
https://youtu.be/Ib4Xk3_TGWE

National Day Of Action For Bessemer Amazon Workers
https://supportamazonworkers.org/feb20/?
fbclid=IwAR0oDN7AR_AGi0D8z6iynm1xKilW93EmgR3gs8t6rvCXSd3GxDJSntUbVoo

Organizing Meeting Support Alabama Amazon Workers
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=461776385192382&ref=watch_permalink
#UnionYes #OrganizeTheSouth

Amazon workers are exposing what's happening in Alabama.
https://twitter.com/MorePerfectUS/status/1357796064670212098

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormediat.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/s0-NwMLyGqo
§San Francisco Amazon Workers Marching
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Oct 3, 2024 7:08PM
Amazon Worker March and Rally
original image (4032x3024)
Amazon workers at
https://youtu.be/s0-NwMLyGqo
§San Francisco Amazon Workers Are Fed Up With the Conditions At DCK5
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Oct 3, 2024 7:08PM
sm_ibt_amazon_sf_workers_rally_10-3-24.jpg
original image (2980x2253)
Amazon workers in San Francisco are fed up with the conditions at DCK5 and have joined the Teamsters and want a contract that protects their health and safety.
https://youtu.be/s0-NwMLyGqo
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
