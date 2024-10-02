From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Defend Salvadoran environmentalists: Free the Santa Marta Five.
Sunday, October 06, 2024
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Protest
Savannah
415-503-0789
24th and Mission St, San Francisco
Drop the charges against the Salvadoran water defenders. Join actions around the world before the trial starts October 8. Learn about the anti-mining and river defense campaign. Keep El Salvador mining free!
