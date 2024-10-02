top
U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services

Hurricane Helene Update from Firestorm Books

by Firestorm Books
Wed, Oct 2, 2024 3:00AM
Posted to kolektiva.social on September 29; updated October 1.
A photo of Firestorm Books' front door. Cardboard signs taped to the glass.
original image (1440x1440)
We're four days into the most significant natural disaster in the recorded history of our region. Our community is experiencing an ongoing crisis created by infrastructural collapse and the profound failure of capitalism to value and sustain life. No state or federal aid has yet reached Asheville, but all around us we're seeing regular people acting autonomously to address immediate needs and meet one another with care. We hope to write soon about the beautiful and resourceful things we've witnessed.

Our co-op is physically intact and our members are accounted for. Although we've fared better than many, we're experiencing this crisis physically and emotionally. We're exhausted, largely without power, water, or internet. Cell service is poor, and when we are able to connect, the volume of information is overwhelming. Right now our priority is supporting and facilitating mutual aid efforts and we ask for your patience as we cannot keep up with emails, texts, and DMs.

Firestorm will continue to act as an in-person resource and information hub over the coming days, with staffing from noon to 4pm. A daily meeting at 2pm serves as a space for neighbors to get verified updates and coordinate mutual aid efforts. Other hubs have arisen organically in other parts of town and we're doing our best to share and connect resources.

If you would like to donate to grassroots recovery efforts, please send funds to our friends at #MutualAidDisasterRelief (https://bit.ly/donatemadr or Venmo @/MutualAidDisasterRelief), who are already on the ground, or local organizers (Venmo @/AppMedSolid or Cash App $pansycollective with "Flood Support" in the memo), who have been caring for our community 365 days/year.

We are not able to process web orders or ship inventory. If you'd like to support our co-op, we enthusiastically welcome book orders through our website, but please understand that we cannot provide an estimate on shipping.

#HurricaneHelene #MutualAid #Asheville #WesternNorthCarolina #FeministBookstore #QueerSouth  #FirestormCoop (- L)
For more information: https://kolektiva.social/@firestorm/113223...
