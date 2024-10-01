From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
El Salvador protest - Free the Santa Marta Five
Date:
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Location Details:
To Be Announced - (please rsvp with contact info)
Santa Cruz CISPES (Committee in Solidarity with El Salvador) social event. Get an update on what's happening in El Salvador and plan future solidarity events. Please rsvp at: afisher800 [at] gmail.com.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 1, 2024 4:16PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network