27th Anniversary San Francisco Transgender Film Festival

Date:

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Trans Film Festival

Location Details:

Roxie Theater

3117 16th St,

San Francisco, CA 94103



The San Francisco Transgender Film Festival (SFTFF) celebrates 27 years of innovative, experimental, and outside-the-box films by transgender and gender-nonconforming filmmakers.



Spanning 12-days from November 13-24 and comprised of seven short film programs showcasing 37 films, SFTFF 2024 will be a hybrid festival, presented both in person and online, and featuring a range of genres from documentaries and politics to animation, dance, music, romance, coming-of-age tales, and thrillers.



SFTFF will host in-person programs Nov. 13-16 at the Roxie Theater, 3117 16th St., SF and will keep on demand access to each of the programs through Nov. 24th. Films are closed captioned for Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences; tickets are $0-$50, sliding scale/donation-based, inclusive of fees.

