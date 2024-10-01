From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
27th Anniversary San Francisco Transgender Film Festival
Date:
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Trans Film Festival
Location Details:
Roxie Theater
3117 16th St,
San Francisco, CA 94103
3117 16th St,
San Francisco, CA 94103
The San Francisco Transgender Film Festival (SFTFF) celebrates 27 years of innovative, experimental, and outside-the-box films by transgender and gender-nonconforming filmmakers.
Spanning 12-days from November 13-24 and comprised of seven short film programs showcasing 37 films, SFTFF 2024 will be a hybrid festival, presented both in person and online, and featuring a range of genres from documentaries and politics to animation, dance, music, romance, coming-of-age tales, and thrillers.
SFTFF will host in-person programs Nov. 13-16 at the Roxie Theater, 3117 16th St., SF and will keep on demand access to each of the programs through Nov. 24th. Films are closed captioned for Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences; tickets are $0-$50, sliding scale/donation-based, inclusive of fees.
Spanning 12-days from November 13-24 and comprised of seven short film programs showcasing 37 films, SFTFF 2024 will be a hybrid festival, presented both in person and online, and featuring a range of genres from documentaries and politics to animation, dance, music, romance, coming-of-age tales, and thrillers.
SFTFF will host in-person programs Nov. 13-16 at the Roxie Theater, 3117 16th St., SF and will keep on demand access to each of the programs through Nov. 24th. Films are closed captioned for Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences; tickets are $0-$50, sliding scale/donation-based, inclusive of fees.
For more information: https://sftff.org/festival/2024-festival-s...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 1, 2024 12:35PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network