Dear Watsonville Screening and Q&A
Date:
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Watsonville Film Festival
Location Details:
PVA Porter Building, 280 Main St., Watsonville
In celebration of Filipino American History Month, join us for a special screening of DEAR WATSONVILLE at the PVA Porter Building, 280 Main St., Sat. October 12. 🎞💞🦅 Admission is free! RSVP here: https://bit.ly/3XDaidw
DEAR WATSONVILLE is a mixed-media documentary offering an intimate glimpse into the lives of the first generation of Filipino farmworkers to arrive in the Pajaro Valley as seen through the eyes of their children. A Q&A with the team who created the film will follow the screening.
DEAR WATSONVILLE was directed by Sandra Lucille and produced by Watsonville is in the Heart. It premiered in April 2024 as part of the art and history exhibition, Sowing Seeds: Filipino American Stories from the Pajaro Valley.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/watsonvillefilmfe...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 30, 2024 7:17PM
