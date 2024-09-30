From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SJSU: Speak Out for Palestine! Rally & March!
Date:
Monday, October 07, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Students for Justice in Palestine at SJSU
Location Details:
Smith Carlos Lawn, SJSU
🚨 ON CAMPUS PROTEST 🚨 as part of our upcoming “week of rage” we are hosting a rally and march on October 7th. October 7th 2023, marked the beginning of the genocide of Palestinians being carried out by the settler colonial state of Israel. This has been excused by the show of Palestinian resistance on that date (following over 75 years of the illegal occupation of Palestine). After a full year, we demand this end now. Join us on Monday, as we will not stop until Palestine is free.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/sjsusjp
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 30, 2024 3:27PM
