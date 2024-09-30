SJSU: Speak Out for Palestine! Rally & March!

Date:

Monday, October 07, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Students for Justice in Palestine at SJSU

Location Details:

Smith Carlos Lawn, SJSU

🚨 ON CAMPUS PROTEST 🚨 as part of our upcoming “week of rage” we are hosting a rally and march on October 7th. October 7th 2023, marked the beginning of the genocide of Palestinians being carried out by the settler colonial state of Israel. This has been excused by the show of Palestinian resistance on that date (following over 75 years of the illegal occupation of Palestine). After a full year, we demand this end now. Join us on Monday, as we will not stop until Palestine is free.