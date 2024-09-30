top
East Bay Government & Elections

The Presidential Election and the Future

flyer for the forum The Presidential Election and the Future
Download PDF (418.0KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 05, 2024
Time:
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism forum committee
Email:
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
The November 2024 election season is upon us amid growing war, environmental degradation, corporate domination, and a general trend toward authoritarianism and fascism. How can socialists use the election to precipitate change?

Our speakers represent three different left perspectives on who to vote for. Join them for a discussion about three of the candidates for President on the California Ballot and why our choices matter.

Jesenia Madrigal – Working with the Peace and Freedom Party and with the Claudia and Karina2024 campaign in Sacramento
Sean Dougherty – Former Green Party Congressional candidate (CA19), current Stein/Ware 24 CA liaison
Max Elbaum – Advocate of “Block and Build: A Left strategy in the MAGA era”; author of Revolution in the Air (2018, Verso Press)

This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,  the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.

This event is also accessible online, but there is greater opportunity to participate at the venue. See the flyer for the registration link.
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 30, 2024 3:10PM
