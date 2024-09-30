10/2/24 Soldiarity Rally At Emeryville Maersk For ILA Longshore Strikers & For Boycott Of Military Cargo To Israel By Maersk & Other CarriersFriday 4:00 PMEmeryville Maersk Office1266 66th St. Ste1 Emeryville, CA 94608Sixty thousands ILA striking longshore workers are on strike from living wages and also against the massive introduction of robotics and AI on the docks that would lead to the destruction of tens of thousands of jobs. This is not just about longshore workers but all workers including millions of Teamsters and all truckers and drivers who face the autonomous vehicles that will destroy their jobs. The Republicans, Democrats and Governor Newsom represent these techno fascists who want total deregulation to profit from eliminating labor.This is all about increasing profits for the capitalists and shipping company like Maersk which ILA workers are striking on the East Coast.ILWU longshore workers could hotcargo all cargo to the East Coast that is being shifted to the West Coast to weaken the strike. This action would help break the back of Maersk and the other capitalists who are attacking these workers.At the same time there is an international campaign to stop all military cargo and trade with Israel. Maersk is a key war profiteer and supporter of the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank along with the wars that Israel and the US are supporting in the Middle East.The Palestine General Federation of Trade Unions has also called for a labor boycott of all military cargo to Israel and also of the blockage of all ZIM ships globally. The struggle of the ILA against these union busting companies is directly connected to fighting the war machine and profiteers who are making billions in profits from war but can’t provide healthcare, housing and free public education for all.Join The ILA Soldiarity Rally For ILA Strikers and For Stopping Maersk and other Military shipments to Israel and the Middle EastVictory To ILA Strikers and Stop Maersk’s Support For Genocide In Gaza and Pogroms in The West BankInitiated byUnited Front Committeee For A Labor Party ufclp.orgTo endorse:Additional Info:Appeal from the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions on the occasion of a year of resistance to genocideBrothers and Sisters of trade and workers' unions in North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.We write to you once again from Gaza as we approach the one-year mark since the start of this genocidal war – a year of torture, pain, and suering; a year in which our people have faced forced displacement, a war of starvation, death bombs that rain on the heads of civilians, and the almost complete destruction of life from the bombardment of homes and their inhabitants, schools, hospitals, mosques, and churches; a year in which we have witnessed the wholesale destruction of civilian infrastructure, the systematic destruction of civil society, and the near complete destruction of the oces and headquarters of most unions.Despite these harsh conditions, we have done everything possible to aid our communities with our limited resources. This is the cruelest ethnic cleansing campaign we have experienced throughout the past 76 years of occupation; this unprecedented monstrous aggression of Israel has increased the torment of the Palestinians in Gaza through the demolition of homes over the heads of their inhabitants and the deprivation of electricity, water, fuel, medicine, and necessary medical supplies due to the suocating siege on the Strip for the seventeenth consecutive year.The number of martyrs that Israel has killed in this devastating war exceeds 40,700 casualties, most of whom are women, children, and thousands of workers and their families, in a toll unprecedented in modern history, with more than 16,700 children and 11,300 women counted among them. More than 94,100 people have been injured or wounded. More than 12,000 citizens are trapped under the rubble, in addition to the destruction of hundreds ofhospitals and the bombing of refugee camps for the displaced, leaving children prey to epidemics, diseases, and malnutrition, now including a polio epidemic.In the face of this tragic reality, we continue to bury our loved ones while facing daily genocide that is unprecedented in modern history, whether in terms of its horrific crimes or the use of weapons of destruction and death.Despite all this, we heal our wounds and raise our voices in international forums, calling on the free world and the global labor movement to stand in a broad and pressing solidarity campaign with our people in Gaza.We, in the Federation of Palestinian Workers' Unions, amidst the legendary resilience of our people and their rejection of displacement policies, continue to live on our land despite cases of internal displacement, fleeing inevitable death, where the percentage of displaced people has exceeded 80% of the population. These citizens have endured extremely harsh conditions in mobile tents for several months, far from civilian life, in severely inhumane conditions. Additionally, in the areas of Gaza and the north, which have long been subjected to forced starvation and the loss of most necessities, our people have chosen patience and endured suering over abandoning their homes and original homeland.From the heart of Gaza, on behalf of ourselves, the General Federation of Palestinian Workers' Unions, and all workers who have been forcibly unemployed since the onset of this brutal and destructive war, and in continuation of our communication with you to strengthen our resolve and express our gratitude for your support with us, we emphasize the following:We appreciate your solidarity with us on International Workers’ Day in response to our previous call. We would also like to congratulate the seven labor unions in the United States – the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), the American Postal Workers Union (APWU), the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT), the National Education Association (NEA), the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), the United Auto Workers (UAW), and the United Electrical Workers (UE) – representing more than 6 million workers for their courageous stance and public call on the Biden administration to cut o all military aid to Israel immediately.Wecallonallunionstotakesimilarcourageousstands.Youreortshave made the movement for Palestine indispensable and demonstrated thepower and importance of international labor solidarity. The call for a ceasefire is a reasonable, necessary, and courageous first step, but all union councils and local governments must supplement these calls.We recognize that the thousands of bombs being dropped on our heads and the heads of our children are American-made. We call on all unions to elevate the level of their political pressure, strategies, and tactics to demand an immediate end to the ongoing genocide in Gaza. We call on you to follow the lead of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) in the U.S. by adopting resolutions supporting the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement and demanding that the Biden administration end all military aid to Israel.We highly appreciate the role of the dock workers unions in Africa, Europe, and other ports in taking action to stop the flow of weapons and disrupt the financial networks that finance the bombing of our people. We ask you to refuse to deal with military shipments to Israel through all military ships and logistics companies, especially Maersk and ZIM.We arm that the essential goal of issuing this appeal is to mobilize your eorts and the eorts of all free people of the world to deepen the occupation's isolation and strengthen global solidarity with the struggle of our people, especially on the labor union front in the world as a whole, not just the United States.We emphasize that we do not bet at all on the occupation workers’ union “Histadrut” to stop the aggression or compel the war criminal Netanyahu to stop the war. Still, instead, it comes in the context of internal disputes and the bias of this union in favor of the opposition regime, whose hands are also stained with the blood of our people and which considers itself more committed to the continuity of the occupation state.Dear trade unionists and professionals in North America, Europe, and around the world,Our appeal to you is not just words but a cry from the depths of wounds and pain, from under the rubble and from among the tears of orphaned, bereaved, and hungry children. We address your consciences to stand together in the face of this significant humanitarian disaster created by the occupation and its sponsors in the West, headed by the U.S., because we believe that the world is not a place for neutrality in the face of injustice, but rather an arena for testing humanpage3image30077120.pngvalues and moral principles. Let your solidarity with us be a light in the darkness of bias, and let your courageous positions be the voice of truth in the face of falsehood. We, with our souls and bodies, continue to resist the death that is imposed on us, and we trust that you will continue to raise the banner of solidarity and struggle to stop the aggression and to live a dignified life for a freedom that is not negotiable and for a justice that does not bow to anyone.Long live Palestine and its people... and victory for the working class!Glory to the martyrs of the working class and all the martyrs of Palestine, humanity, and freedom.Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions Signatory:Basheer Al-Sisi is a member of the General Secretariat of the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions—City of Gaza.Dr. Salama Abu Zuaiter is a member of the General Secretariat of the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions—City of Gaza.page5image30146192.pngنداء صادر عن اتحاد نقابات العمال الفلسطینیین بمناسبة مرور عام على الصمود و مقاومة الإبادة الجماعیةإلى الأخوة والأخوات في النقابات العمالیة والمھنیة في أمریكا الشمالیة وأوروبا وحول العالمنكتبإلیكم ُمجدداًمنغزة،ونحننشارفعلىاكتمالعامكاملمنحربالإبادةالجماعیة.عاٌممن العذابات و الام والمعاناة. عا ٌم واجھ فیھ شعبنا النزوح القسري، وحرب التجویع والتعطیش، وقنابل الموت التي انھالت على رؤوس المدنیین الآمنین، والتدمیر شبھ الكامل للحیاة من تدمیر المنازل على ساكنیھا وتدمیر البنیة التحتیة بالكامل والتدمیر الممنھج للمجتمع المدني، وتحطیم مكاتب ومقرات معظم النقابات.وعلى الرغم من ھذه الظروف القاسیة، فقد بذلنا كل ما في وسعنا لتقدیم الإغاثة لمجتمعاتنا بالموارد المحدودة التي لدینا. إنھا حملة التطھیر العرقي الأكثر وحشیة التي شھدناھا خلال 76 عا ًما من الاحتلال؛ فھذا العدوان الإسرائیلي الوحشي وغیر المسبوق زاد من معاناة الفلسطینیین في غزة، فھدم المنازل فوق رؤوس أھلھا، وحرمانھم من الكھرباء والمیاه والوقود والأدویة والمستلزمات الطبیة الضروریة بسبب الحصار الخانق على القطاع للعام السابع عشر على التوالي حتى الآن، تجاوز عدد الشھداء الذین قتلتھم إسرائیل في ھذه الحرب المدمرة حتى ساعة نشر ھذا البیان أكثر من 40,700 شھید معظمھم من النساء والأطفال، والآلاف من طبقة العمال وأسرھم في حصیلة غیر مسبوقة في التاریخ الحدیث، وأكثر من 16,700 طفل، و11,300 من النساء. وأكثر من 94,100 جریحاًومصاباً، ویقبع ما یقارب 10,000 مواطن تحت الأنقاض، إضاف ًة إلى تدمیر مئات المشافي، وقصف مراكز إیواء النازحین، وترك الأطفالفریسة للأوبئة والأمراض وسوء التغذیة وصلت حد وباء شلل الأطفال ، وغیرھا من جرائم الحرب.في ظل ھذا الواقع المأساوي، نواصل دفن أحبائنا، بینما نواجھ الإبادة الجماعیة الیومیة التي لم یشھد التاریخ مثی ًلا لبشاعتھا سواء بالجرائم المروعة أو بأسلحة الدمار والموت. ورغم كل ذلك، نلملم جراحنا ونرفع أصواتنا في المحافل الدولیة، داعین العالم الحر وحركة العمل الدولیة للوقوف في حملة تضامن واسعة وضاغطة مع شعبنا في غزة. إننا في اتحاد نقابات عمال فلسطین، وفي خضم الصمود الأسطوري لشعبنا ورفضھ لسیاسة التھجیر واسمراره في الحیاة على أرضھ رغم حالات النزوح الداخلي ھربا من الموت المحقق والتي تجاوزت فیھا نسبة النازحین ما یفوق عن 80% من المواطنین والذي عاشوا ظروف قاسیة جدا في خیام متنقلة لعدة اشھر بعیدا عن الحیاة المدنیة وفي ظروف لاانسانیة قاسیة جدا عدا عن مناطق غزة والشمال التي تعیشمنذ فترة طویلة حیاة التجویع الاجباري وفقدان معظم مقومات الحیاة ولكنھم آثروا الصبر وتحمل المعاناة على أن یتركوا بیوتھم وموطنھم الاصلي فإننا ومن قلب غزة وباسمنا وباسم الاتحاد العام لنقابات عمال فلسطین وكافة العمال المعطلین قسرا عن العمل منذ بدایة الحرب الھمجیة المدمرة، واستمراراً لتواصلنا معكم لشد أزرنا، وشكركم على تفاعلكم معنا، فإننا نؤكد على التالي: 1. نثمن وقوفكم معنا في یوم العمال العالمي استجابة لندائنا السابق. كما نود أن نھنئ النقابات العمالیة السبع في الولایات المتحدة –جمعیة مضیفات الطیران )AFA(، ونقابة عمال البرید الأمریكیة )APWU(، والاتحاد الدولي للرسامین )IUPAT(، والرابطة الوطنیة للتعلیم )NEA(، والاتحاد الدولي لموظفي الخدمات )SEIU(، ونقابة عمال السیارات المتحدة )UAW(، ونقابة عمال الكھرباء المتحدة )UE( – التي تمثل أكثر من 6 ملایین عامل، على موقفھا الشجاع والداعي عل ًنا لإدارة بایدن لوقف جمیع المساعدات العسكریة لإسرائیل فو ًرا.2. ندعو كافة النقابات إلى اتخاذ مثل ھذه المواقف الشجاعة. لقد جعلت جھودكم الحركة من أجل فلسطین أمراً لا یمكن تجاھلھ وأظھرت قوة وأھمیة التضامن العمالي الدولي. إن المطالبة بوقف إطلاق النار خطوة جیدة وضروریة، ولكن یجب أن ُتستكمل ھذه المطالبات من جمیع المجالس النقابیة والحكومات المحلیة المختلفة.3. نحن ندرك أن آلاف القنابل التي ُتلقى على رؤوسنا ورؤوس أطفالنا ھي صناعة أمریكیة. لذا ندعو كافة النقابات لتغییر استراتیجیاتھا وتكتیكاتھا للمطالبة بالوقف الفوري للإبادة الجماعیة المستمرة في غزة. ندعوكم إلى تبني قرارات تدعم حركة المقاطعة وسحب الاستثمارات وفرض العقوبات )BDS( ومطالبة إدارة بایدن بوقف جمیع المساعدات العسكریة الموجھة إلى إسرائیل.4. نث ِّمن عالیاً دور نقابات عمال الموانئ في إفریقیا وأوروبا وبعض الموانئ الأخرى في اتخاذ إجراءات لوقف تدفق الأسلحة وتعطیل الشبكات المالیة التي تمول قصف شعبنا. نطلب منكم رفض التعامل مع الشحنات العسكریة الموجھة إلى إسرائیل من خلال جمیع السفن العسكریة وشركات الخدمات اللوجستیة مثل Maersk وZIM.5. نؤكد أن الھدف الجوھري من إصدار ھذا النداء ھو تحشید جھودكم وجھود جمیع أحرار العالم في تعمیق عزل الاحتلال، وتعزیز التضامن العالمي مع نضال شعبنا، خصوصاً على الجبھة النقابیة العمالیة في العالم أجمع ولیس أمریكا فحسب.6. نؤكد أننا لا نراھن على اتحاد نقابات عمال الاحتلال"الھستدروت" أبداً في وقف العدوان أو إلزام مجرم الحرب نتنیاھو بوقف الحرب، بل یأتي في سیاق الخلافات الداخلیة، وانحیاز ھذا الاتحاد إلى فریق المعارضة الملطخة أیدیھ أیضاً بدماء أبناء شعبنا، والذي یعتبر نفسھ أكثر حرصاً على دیمومة دولة الاحتلال.page6image30087888.pngالأعزاء في النقابات العمالیة والمھنیة في أمریكا الشمالیة وأوروبا وحول العالم،،،إ َّن نداءنا إلیكم لیس مجرد كلمات، بل ھو صرخة من أعماق الجراح والألم، من تحت الركام ومن بین دموع الأطفال الیتامى والمكلومین والجوعى. إننا ُنخاطب ضمائركم الحیة لنقف معاً في وجھ ھذه الكارثة الإنسانیة الكبرى صنیعة الاحتلال ورعاتھ في الغرب وعلى رأسھم أمریكا الرسمیة، لأننا نؤمن بأن العالملیس مكاناً للحیاد في مواجھة الظلم، بل ھو ساحة لاختبار القیم الإنسانیة والمبادئ الأخلاقیة فلیكن تضامنكم معنا ضوءاً في ظلام الانحیاز والدعم اللامحدود للاحتلال، ولتكن مواقفكم الشجاعة صوت الحق في وجھ الباطل. نحن، بأرواحنا وأجسادنا، نواصل مقاومة الموت الذي ُیفرض علینا، ونثق أنكم ستواصلون رفع رایة النضال من أجل وقف العدوان وأن نعیش حیا ٍة كریمة، من أجل حری ٍة لا مساومة علیھا، ومن أجل عدال ٍة لا تنحني لأحد.عاشت فلسطین وعاشھا شعبھا... والنصر للطبقة العاملة وللأحرار المجد لشھداء الطبقة العاملة ولكل شھداء فلسطین والإنسانیة والحریة الإتحاد العام لنقابات عمال فلسطینالتوقیع: د.سلمان ابوزعیتر عضو الأمانة العامة للاتحاد العام لنقابات عمال فلسطین - غزة بشیر السیسي عضو الأمانة العامة للاتحاد العام لنقابات عمال فلسطین - غزة