Women Survivors Speak Out on 40th Anniversary of Union Carbide Bhopal India Disaster
On the 40th anniversary of the Bhopal India Union Carbide industrial disaster that killed and injured tens of thousands two women survivors came to the Bay Area as part of a national tour. They talked about the disaster and why they are still fighting after 40 years for healthcare and justice.
Women Survivors Speak Out On 40th Anniversary Of Union Carbide Bhopal India Industrial Disaster
This the 40th anniversary of the Union Carbide industrial disaster in Bhopal, Indian that killed and injured tens of thousands and continues to cause sickness and genetic diseases. Two women survivors who are community activists visited the US for a national tour and were interviewed while they were in Oakland, California. Dow which took over Union Carbide continues to resist the struggle for justice, healthcare and proper compensation for the thousands of victims and the government has repressed residents organizing to get clean water and healthcare from Dow.
They also reported that Union Carbide workers had spoken out about the serious health and safety conditions many times before the plant exploded but that had been ignored by the plant managers and the company.
For More Information:
International Campaign For Justice In Bhopal
bhopal.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/cYHeQxgziqU
