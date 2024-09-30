top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Women Survivors Speak Out on 40th Anniversary of Union Carbide Bhopal India Disaster

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Sep 30, 2024 9:47AM
On the 40th anniversary of the Bhopal India Union Carbide industrial disaster that killed and injured tens of thousands two women survivors came to the Bay Area as part of a national tour. They talked about the disaster and why they are still fighting after 40 years for healthcare and justice.
On the 40th anniversary of the Bhopal India Union Carbide industrial disaster that killed and injured tens of thousands two women survivo...
original image (2915x2006)
Women Survivors Speak Out On 40th Anniversary Of Union Carbide Bhopal India Industrial Disaster

This the 40th anniversary of the Union Carbide industrial disaster in Bhopal, Indian that killed and injured tens of thousands and continues to cause sickness and genetic diseases. Two women survivors who are community activists visited the US for a national tour and were interviewed while they were in Oakland, California. Dow which took over Union Carbide continues to resist the struggle for justice, healthcare and proper compensation for the thousands of victims and the government has repressed residents organizing to get clean water and healthcare from Dow.

They also reported that Union Carbide workers had spoken out about the serious health and safety conditions many times before the plant exploded but that had been ignored by the plant managers and the company.

Additional Media:

150 M Sikh Farmers Strike In India, Fight Against Covid In CA Central Valley & Facebook Censorship
https://youtu.be/DIJ1pCRs7Es

The Indian Farmer Protest Shaking the World-CA Caravan and Rally Of Sikhs Demanding Justice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMcBDrEfK1c

12th Foster Farms worker in the Central Valley dies of COVID-19, sparking new safety concerns
https://peoplesdispatch.org/2020/12/28/one-month-of-farmers-protest-in-india/

One month of farmers’ protest in India Thousands in CA rally in SF to support Indian farmers
https://www.sfexaminer.com/national-news/thousands-rally-in-support-of-indian-farmers/

For More Information:
International Campaign For Justice In Bhopal
bhopal.net

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/cYHeQxgziqU
§Thousands Died And Injured From Union Carbide Criminal Negligence
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Sep 30, 2024 9:47AM
the-union-carbide-corpora-014.jpg.webp
Tens of thousands of residents and workers were killed and injured due to the criminal negligence of Union Carbide now owned by Dow chemical. The residents are continuing the fight for justice.
https://youtu.be/cYHeQxgziqU
§Thousands Were Died From Chemical Release
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Sep 30, 2024 9:47AM
archives_0-sixteen_nine.jpg.webp
Thousands of residents died due to the massive industrial accident caused by Union Carbide. The Indian government continues to do damage control for Dow which has taken over Union Carbide.
https://youtu.be/cYHeQxgziqU
§Delegation Spoke In Oakland
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Sep 30, 2024 9:47AM
sm_img_6950.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The delegation from Bhopal spoke in Oakland with Bay Area environmentalist groups.
https://youtu.be/cYHeQxgziqU
§Bhopal Workers Spoke Out About Dangers At The Union Carbide Plant
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Sep 30, 2024 9:47AM
sm_525428_shutterstock_editorial_112899b_229118_crop.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
Bhopal Union Carbide workers spoke out about the serious health and safety dangers that threatened them and the community in Bhopal. They were ignored by the managers and company who were only interested in increasing profits.
https://youtu.be/cYHeQxgziqU
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$180.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code