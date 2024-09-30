The United Front Committee For A Labor Party has called for united action to win the IAM Boeing Strike and ILA strike and to prepare for a general strike against a possible coup and insurrection by Trump and fascist forces in the US.

Fascism, Unions & the Class Struggle: Unite to Support the ILA & IAM Boeing Workers and Prepare for a General Strike Against a Fascist Coup9/29/24The growing strike wave by IAM Boeing workers and the East Coast ILA longshore workers is a struggle to defend all workers and unions. The bosses and multinationals are seeking to attack the working class in order to reverse their falling profit rates. The use of AI and robotics by techno-fascists like Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Larry Ellison is also part of this attack on working people. They want to eliminate all dock workers’ jobs so they can make greater profits. The same is going on with Google and autonomous trucks and cars to eliminate the jobs of millions of workers.We need to unite the entire working class with the many other struggles going on worldwide in order to win these fights.At the same time, we face the possibility of a fascist coup in the US by Trump and his supporters. The union bureaucrats say we can stop fascism with Harris and the Democrats. That is a lie. The growing fascist movement in the US will not go away regardless of who wins the election. Trump has declared that he will only accept a victory, which can only mean that he and his supporters are preparing to stage another coup. In the event of an electoral defeat, Trump will declare the vote fraudulent and attempt to mobilize his supporters to stage another insurrection, as he and the GOP work to engineer an electoral victory behind the scenes.If the fascists are allowed to seize state power, they will attack immigrants and dissidents, deport millions, attack democratic rights, deploy the police against protests, and shut down unions and organizing across the country.Those workers, unionists and leftists who think things will be business as usual will be shocked when not only Blacks, Browns, Asians, Muslims, and LBGTQ people are facing fascist terror and racist attacks, but unionized workers will suffer the same fate.Project 2025, is a blueprint for the crushing of all democratic and union rights.. The genocide going on in Gaza will be coming to the US if we don’t stop the US and Israel’s genocide and war on the people of the Middle East.Our national union officials are silent about this danger and also the genocide by the US government, who are part and parcel of the Israeli genocide. This silence is complicity with these crimes. We need to stop all weapons to Israel by a total labor boycott and break relations with the Histadrut, the racist Israeli union federation which the AFL-CIO supports.Workers and unions need to fight now to support a general strike to stop any coup and insurrection and we need a mass democratic Workers Party with a program for working people to take control of our country's wealth and resources. The threat of a global war is on the agenda and both the Democrats and Republicans represent the military industrial complex, who are making billions off of the genocide and war machine. Uniting the unions and class struggle with the fight against fascism is becoming a life and death question.If you support this plan, organize rallies for these striking workers and support the national campaign for a general strike against any proposed coup and insurrection.Unite To Win Victories For Boeing IAM and ILA StrikersPrepare For A General Strike Against Any Attempted Coup and InsurrectionBuild A Mass Democratic Workers Party NOW! The Democrats Will Not STOP Fascism & WarUFCLP.org