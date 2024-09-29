From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Close Guantánamo NOW!
Date:
Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Wex
Location Details:
Castro Farmers' Market, 270 Noe Street,
San Francisco
San Francisco
Join Amnesty International, World Can't Wait, and human rights defenders around the world for the coordinated monthly global vigils on the first Wednesday of the month, as we urgently tell President Biden: Close Guantánamo NOW and release the 16 Muslim men who have been cleared for release—some for well over a decade.
President George W. Bush declared his wish to shutter the prison that he had opened. Both Obama and Biden promised to do the same. NOW may well be the last chance for Guantánamo closure; Trump had planned to enlarge the facility for more 'bad guys'; Kamala Harris has thus far been quiet on the issue.
October 1st marks 8,300 days of Guantanamo's existence. Please take a photo holding the poster, https://gtmoclock.com/posters/GTMO-Clock-8300.pdf, and send your photo to info [at] closeguantanamo.org. To view past photos click here: https://www.closeguantanamo.org/Gitmo-Clock-2024-Photos-2
For more information: https://aiusagroup30.org
President George W. Bush declared his wish to shutter the prison that he had opened. Both Obama and Biden promised to do the same. NOW may well be the last chance for Guantánamo closure; Trump had planned to enlarge the facility for more 'bad guys'; Kamala Harris has thus far been quiet on the issue.
October 1st marks 8,300 days of Guantanamo's existence. Please take a photo holding the poster, https://gtmoclock.com/posters/GTMO-Clock-8300.pdf, and send your photo to info [at] closeguantanamo.org. To view past photos click here: https://www.closeguantanamo.org/Gitmo-Clock-2024-Photos-2
For more information: https://aiusagroup30.org
For more information: https://www.amnestyusa.org/campaigns/close...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 29, 2024 1:58PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network