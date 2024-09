Join Amnesty International, World Can't Wait, and human rights defenders around the world for the coordinated monthly global vigils on the first Wednesday of the month, as we urgently tell President Biden: Close Guantánamo NOW and release the 16 Muslim men who have been cleared for release—some for well over a decade.President George W. Bush declared his wish to shutter the prison that he had opened. Both Obama and Biden promised to do the same. NOW may well be the last chance for Guantánamo closure; Trump had planned to enlarge the facility for more 'bad guys'; Kamala Harris has thus far been quiet on the issue.October 1st marks 8,300 days of Guantanamo's existence. Please take a photo holding the poster, https://gtmoclock.com/posters/GTMO-Clock-8300.pdf , and send your photo to info [at] closeguantanamo.org . To view past photos click here: https://www.closeguantanamo.org/Gitmo-Clock-2024-Photos-2 For more information: https://aiusagroup30.org