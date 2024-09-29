top
Americas East Bay Government & Elections

Party for Socialism & Liberation (PSL) presents Hugo Chavez documentary

by Hank Pellissier
Sun, Sep 29, 2024 11:37AM
film of failed coup attempt against Hugo Chavez is presented by PSL
original image (960x441)
On September 28, in the Fruitvale (Oakland) headquarters of the Party for Socialism & Liberation (PSL), the award-winning fly-on-the-wall documentary "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised" was presented to a capacity crowd of riveted activists.

The film depicts the failed 2002 coup attempt against Hugo Chavez orchestrated by right wing big business, private capitalist media, disgruntled generals and Catholic Church leaders. Chavez was hijacked from Caracas to a military base on a Caribbean island, and an interim President was installed, but the reactionary plot was foiled in 47 hours by soldiers loyal to Chavez, and a popular uprising that insisted on adhering to the recently enacted Bolivarian Constitution.

Hugo Chavez’s charisma is a highlight of the film, demonstrated in his warmth to his comrades, to the poor and marginalized, and in his eloquent, poetic speeches.

The film’s focus on Latin American leftist politics, and the USA’s attempts to squash socialism in the region, reflects the viewpoint of PSL and its current candidates for national office: Claudia De la Cruz (President) and Karina Garcia (Vice-President).

PSL offers an ambitious radical agenda to anyone seeking a third-party alternative to American’s genocidal duopoly. Highlights of its platform include goals to “seize the Top 100 corporations to meet the needs of all the people & save the planet,” and “end the US Empire: peace not war with China and Russia.”
For more information: https://x.com/pslbayarea?lang=en
