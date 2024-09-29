From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Codepink Congress Capitol Calling Party
Tuesday, October 01, 2024
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Meeting
Angela
Join CODEPINK Congress as we educate, activate and mobilize for peace legislation!
As the US supplies Israel with billions in arms, US taxpayers foot the bill to slaughter Gaza and bombard Lebanon with 2,000-pound bunker buster bombs. Thumbing his nose at the world community, Israeli PM Netanyhau tells the UN that Israel will continue its attacks on Gaza and Lebanon amid its refusal to support a ceasefire. While protesters shouted “Free Palestine” outside the UN, several delegations walked out before Netanyhu could approach the podium.
Israel’s recent military attacks on Hezbollah have left over 600 dead in Lebanon, and thousands wounded, and Netanyahu has refused international efforts to negotiate a 21-day pause.
Meanwhile, in this country, Senator Bernie Sanders, with the support of Senators Merkley and Welsh, has introduced Joint Resolutions of Disapproval to block certain weapons in a $20 billion arms package negotiated between the US and Israel.
Join us for a conversation on how to disarm Israel to stop its genocide in Gaza and attacks on Lebanon.
Rania Khalek is a Lebanese American writer, political activist and journalist at Breakthrough News. Her work has appeared at Common Dreams, Salon, The Nation, In These Times, Citizen Radio and more. Her journey into journalism commenced in 2011 with AlterNet, where she broke ground covering the Israeli occupation of the West Bank. She swiftly gained more prominence from 2012 to 2014 through her contributions to Truthout, further establishing her as a notable voice in progressive media circles.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 29, 2024 10:25AM
