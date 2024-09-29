Israel is F’ing Crazy by Nicky Reid

Israel is fucking crazy, and they have nukes. I honestly don’t have a more tactful way to start this diatribe, I am legitimately terrified, and you should be too. While the world teeters perilously close to the brink of a Cuban Missile-style crisis in the haunted bloodlands of Ukraine, there is another geostrategic clusterfuck unfolding in the Holy Land that could just as easily go nuclear and the danger has very little to do with Iran. The danger is Israel, an increasingly unhinged rogue state with an illegal and unregulated nuclear stockpile who is at war with itself and losing badly.



Based on the towering body count alone, even a well-informed war nerd could be forgiven for believing that Israel’s crusade against Hamas is a smashing success, but you would be sorely mistaken. Commander Yahya Sinwar, the big cheese in Gaza, isn’t being glib or delusional when he brags about having Israel “right where we want them.” Israel’s war against the children of Gaza may be the most hideously successful holocaust since Hitler but the actual war against Hamas has been a disastrous failure and the people of Israel know it.



In a vile attempt to save his own ass from facing the divine retribution of his own people after failing to keep them safe on October 7, Benjamin Netanyahu has locked his nation into a totally unwinnable quagmire on its own soil. But this entire adventure actually began when Bibi basically handed a bunch of Zionist terrorists in the West Bank the keys to the IDF in exchange for them agreeing to keep him out of prison for a downright dizzying tower of corruption charges.



While Israel’s more than capable gestapo were busy stoking the Muslim world’s rage by repeatedly raiding the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque, Hamas were busy plotting their revenge. They got more than they bargained for when their own raid turned into a tumultuous free-for-all at the poorly guarded border of a badly traumatized prison colony, but they didn’t have to wait long for Bibi to bite off more than he could chew.



Though the civilian death toll in Gaza has been an unmitigated catastrophe with estimates placing the dead as high as over half a million, Netanyahu has achieved nothing but the ire of his own people for this holy war. Polls show that the only thing the Israeli people hate more than Hamas is Bibi, with many holding their fearless leader responsible for the disaster on October 7 while quickly losing patience with the war being waged in its name.



Sickeningly, 56% of Israeli’s still support this slaughter, but only 15% believe that Bibi should remain in power once it’s over, giving that sociopathic gangster all the incentive he needs to make sure that the slaughter never ends. This is why Netanyahu is opening a second front in the West Bank and this is why he’s launching increasingly provocative terrorist attacks in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran. I shouldn’t have to tell anyone with an IQ over 20 that this is a heinously dangerous game he’s playing and not just because it has dragged Israel’s western sponsors to the brink of World War 3.



Israel has a massive and well-armed fighting force, but the IDF is also a mobilization army, meaning that keeping a large number of men and women in uniform indefinitely also means keeping a large percentage of the nation’s entire workforce in uniform indefinitely. This has already inflicted severe economic devastation on the Israeli economy with some estimates putting the cost as high as 30% of the nation’s GDP.



This is part of the reason why Israel’s largest labor union, the Histadrut, has threatened Bibi with what could easily be crippling general strikes if he doesn’t stop sabotaging the hostage deals that should have ended this thing month ago. This is also why the Israeli Supreme Court has taken the unprecedented measure of ordering the drafting of men from their nation’s quietist Ultra-Orthodox community. A move that Bibi’s own government lawyers argued against, predicting it could literally tear Israeli society apart at the seams.



What all this adds up to is a nation on the brink of implosion. The growing protests calling bullshit on Bibi’s endless stalling of another ceasefire have erupted into massive street battles with the nation’s police state. Meanwhile, Hamas remains the only viable source of leadership for a Palestinian population too massive to erase completely without incurring the wrath of the various militias of the Middle East, militias that have already successfully locked down the Suez Canal and large swaths of the western economy along with it.



On top of all this, while the US and its Atlantic flunkies continue to ship Israel the hardware they require to keep the region burning, popular opinion among the western citizenry of Babylon regarding America’s 51st state has never been lower. Long story short, after 80 years of raping and pillaging the Levant, Israel’s military elites have been painted into a corner by a single crook. What’s even worse is that these goons have a long-established plan B for just such a scenario and it’s one that could easily fuck us all straight to hell.



Over the last half century, Israel has established a massive stockpile of hundreds of nuclear weapons complete with their own reactor in the Negev Desert and missile sites in Galilee and on the outskirts of Jerusalem. Presidents Eisenhower and Kennedy both made attempts to convince Israel to disarm but for the most part America’s power elite have decided to look the other way on this illegal stockpile with a policy of “nuclear ambiguity” which essentially amounts to an absurd game of don’t-ask-don’t-tell.



If Israel agrees not to openly tell the world that they are armed to the fucking teeth with doomsday devices, America won’t tell them to join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty like they do every other nation with a stockpile. But Israel hasn’t exactly been shy about using this stockpile to coerce their sugar daddies back in Washington into giving up the candy. During the 1973 Yom Kippur War they even blackmailed Nixon into airlifting them military supplies by threatening to nuke their Arab neighbors on day three of the battle.



It’s this kind of kamikaze brinksmanship that has allowed Israel to occasionally call the shots on the foreign policy of the empire they are largely dependent on even when these shots have blown off Uncle Sam’s toes and it’s this kind of reckless all-or-nothing philosophy that informs what is known as the Samson Option, an Israeli nuclear strategy which essentially amounts to atomic mass suicide.



In reference to the biblical figure of Samson who would rather push down the pillars of his own temple than be humiliated by Philistines, it is a part of Israeli military policy that if the Zionist State finds itself overrun, it will launch a massive retaliatory strike to take us all down with them Skynet style, or as then Defense Minister Ariel Sharon once so eloquently put it, “We can take the Middle East with us whenever we go.”



So, are you scared yet? I am and that’s why I’m about to suggest something likely to get my Queer ass drummed out of the antiwar movement for good this time. Iran should have nukes. Just hear me out!



America is never going to reign these lunatics in even if we could find someone in the Pentagon with the ovaries to fucking try. Quite frankly, most of our military brass are at least as crazy as Israel’s Old Testament Zionist lunatics which is probably why they’ve never really made much of an effort to stop them. This leaves the fate of humanity in the unsavory hands of rival rogue states and the only one left with any nuclear capabilities who isn’t already in bed with Israel or the United States is Iran.



This isn’t to say that Iran is a nuclear power. Not even close. America’s own intelligence puts the Mullah’s enrichment capabilities at just over 60% on a good day, far below the 90% needed for weapons grade uranium, and even if Iran managed this feat they would still need to produce, test, and miniaturize a deliverable nuclear warhead which, once again, all available American intelligence suggests they haven’t even attempted to do in decades.



As if their own illegal stockpile weren’t infuriating enough, Israel has a long and storied history of crying nuke to give their western sponsors the propaganda they need to obliterate their rivals. It worked with Iraq, and they would very much like it to work with Iran too. But America wasn’t engaged in a nuclear Mexican stand-off with the Kremlin in 2003…



If Vladimir Putin really wants to put his rival war mongers’ balls in a vice, he should consider handing over some of his Cold War army surplus to the Mullahs. Or maybe the Mullahs should just make that the price of the next shipment of drones that Russia needs to take back Kursk.



Don’t get me wrong, in a perfect world we would have no nukes and all of those motherfuckers above from the Mullahs to the Mossad would be locked in the same bunker somewhere in the desert with two chains and one rusty saw. But we don’t live in a perfect world. We live in some place just north of hell where a bunch of macho imbeciles with small dicks and even smaller brains have us all held hostage by their states and the stockpiles they’ve compiled to keep them relevant.



The best I can hope for under these circumstances is a stalemate that can even the playing field for just long enough before the clock runs out and this sick civilization collapses beneath the weight of the egos that run it like a satanic carnival ride. Call me a dreamer, but I still believe in weird miracles and that may be what it takes for a few bold Mullahs to save us Philistines from the wrath of Samson.



Nicky Reid is an agoraphobic anarcho-genderqueer gonzo blogger from Central Pennsylvania and assistant editor for Attack the System. You can find her online at Exile in Happy Valley.