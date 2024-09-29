African Union Must Intervene – Asylum Seekers Enlisted to Kill Palestinians in Gaza by Ramzy Baroud

Instead of ending its war-turned-genocide in Gaza, Israel has decided to turn to the very people who have been told that they are the most unwanted elements of Israeli society: African refugee asylum seekers.



The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on September 15 that Israeli recruiters have been quietly working to enlist as many African asylum seekers as possible in the Israeli military.