Gaza's humanitarian catastrophe: Israel holds the key to de-escalation by Marcel Kunzmann

Since October 7, 2023, more than 90 percent of Gaza's population has been displaced from their homes. As a result of the aerial bombardment, the available drinking water has decreased by 95 percent to around three liters per person per day, which has to be enough for both drinking and laundry and personal hygiene – around a fifth of the absolute minimum standard set by the UN.