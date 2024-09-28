From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Gaza's humanitarian catastrophe: Israel holds the key to de-escalation
Since October 7, 2023, more than 90 percent of Gaza's population has been displaced from their homes. As a result of the aerial bombardment, the available drinking water has decreased by 95 percent to around three liters per person per day, which has to be enough for both drinking and laundry and personal hygiene – around a fifth of the absolute minimum standard set by the UN.
Gaza's humanitarian catastrophe: Israel holds the key to de-escalation
by Marcel Kunzmann
[This article posted on 8/8/2024 is translated from the German on the Internet, https://www.telepolis.de/features/Gazas-humanitaere-Katastrophe-Israel-haelt-den-Schluessel-zur-Deeskalation-in-der-Hand-9828427.html.]
Food distribution by an aid organization: The humanitarian situation in Gaza is coming to a head
Polio outbreak in the Gaza Strip. The situation in occupied Palestinian territories is becoming increasingly dramatic. How the humanitarian situation is contributing to the escalation in the Middle East.
While the world is currently looking at the tense geopolitical situation in the Middle East – which is like a powder keg that threatens to explode at any moment – the humanitarian situation in the Israeli-occupied territories has largely been ignored by most of the media here.
Yet the ongoing violence against the Palestinian civilian population is directly linked to the potential for escalation.
The situation in Gaza
The situation in Gaza remains particularly dramatic, with 39,677 people now reported to have died as a result of Israeli attacks, according to the latest figures from the local Ministry of Health.
Audi e-Tron vs. Kia Niro e: Who comes out better in the comparison test?
However, according to a study published in the medical journal The Lancet in early July, the actual figure could be significantly higher, at 186,000 or more, if indirect deaths in the form of disease are included.
Since October 7, 2023, more than 90 percent of Gaza's population has been displaced from their homes. As a result of the aerial bombardment, the available drinking water has decreased by 95 percent to around three liters per person per day, which has to be enough for both drinking and laundry and personal hygiene – around a fifth of the absolute minimum standard set by the United Nations.
The result of homelessness and lack of water is a massive increase in infectious diseases. According to estimates by the UN emergency relief agency OCHA, around half of the population of two million now suffer from respiratory diseases.
Polio outbreak is a headache for WHO
As the World Health Organization (WHO) recently reported, polio, which was thought to have been eradicated long ago, has broken out again in Gaza. The first cases of poliovirus type 2 were discovered in Khan Yunis in mid-July. The disease can cause paralysis and death in unvaccinated children – which currently applies to most children in the demographically very young Gaza Strip.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus named the main causes of the outbreak, including “the weakening of the health system, constant displacement, lack of medicine, poor water quality and poor sanitation.”
The WHO plans to send 1.2 million polio vaccines to the Gaza Strip, which will immunize 600,000 children under the age of eight. However, this poses an “enormous logistical challenge” due to a lack of refrigeration facilities, a WHO spokeswoman said to the BBC.
In this context, the UN organization reiterated its demand for a ceasefire and “absolute freedom of movement” to carry out the vaccination campaign. These two conditions are currently not very likely to be met.
Deadly raids in the occupied West Bank
The situation in the occupied West Bank is also continuing to escalate. On Saturday, nine Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes in the city of Tulkarm. According to reports in the Palestinian news agency Wafa, Israeli forces (IDF) blocked access for ambulances to the scene of the attack.
The IDF announced that it is currently conducting an “anti-terrorism operation” in the Tulkarem region.
Since the Hamas attacks of October 7, at least 603 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids. More than 10,000 have been arrested, according to a recent UN report, in most cases without charge or trial.
The report also speaks of “cage-like” facilities and torture (Telepolis reported). The systematic destruction of Palestinian villages is also increasing. “This is a war against all Palestinians,” a local resident said to media representatives.
Key to de-escalation
In view of this situation, it seems more than paradoxical for German Foreign Minister Annalena Barbock to call on “Iran in particular” to exercise “maximum restraint” in order to avoid a widespread conflagration. After all, Hezbollah and other actors have repeatedly emphasized that a ceasefire in Gaza would have a significant influence on their actions – including the possibility of releasing Israeli hostages.
With such a step, Netanyahu could send a real signal of détente and thus also avert damage from his own civilian population. In fact, however, much suggests that his government has the opposite in mind: a radical “cleanup” of the “enemies of Israel” in the region, whatever the cost.
The solution of the Palestine question in favor of a possible “Greater Israel” seems to be within reach – also because Netanyahu knows that the support of the US and other allies is unconditional.
The looming showdown between Israel, Iran and Hizbollah could perhaps still be avoided. The key to this lies in Tel Aviv and Washington.
by Marcel Kunzmann
[This article posted on 8/8/2024 is translated from the German on the Internet, https://www.telepolis.de/features/Gazas-humanitaere-Katastrophe-Israel-haelt-den-Schluessel-zur-Deeskalation-in-der-Hand-9828427.html.]
Food distribution by an aid organization: The humanitarian situation in Gaza is coming to a head
Polio outbreak in the Gaza Strip. The situation in occupied Palestinian territories is becoming increasingly dramatic. How the humanitarian situation is contributing to the escalation in the Middle East.
While the world is currently looking at the tense geopolitical situation in the Middle East – which is like a powder keg that threatens to explode at any moment – the humanitarian situation in the Israeli-occupied territories has largely been ignored by most of the media here.
Yet the ongoing violence against the Palestinian civilian population is directly linked to the potential for escalation.
The situation in Gaza
The situation in Gaza remains particularly dramatic, with 39,677 people now reported to have died as a result of Israeli attacks, according to the latest figures from the local Ministry of Health.
Audi e-Tron vs. Kia Niro e: Who comes out better in the comparison test?
However, according to a study published in the medical journal The Lancet in early July, the actual figure could be significantly higher, at 186,000 or more, if indirect deaths in the form of disease are included.
Since October 7, 2023, more than 90 percent of Gaza's population has been displaced from their homes. As a result of the aerial bombardment, the available drinking water has decreased by 95 percent to around three liters per person per day, which has to be enough for both drinking and laundry and personal hygiene – around a fifth of the absolute minimum standard set by the United Nations.
The result of homelessness and lack of water is a massive increase in infectious diseases. According to estimates by the UN emergency relief agency OCHA, around half of the population of two million now suffer from respiratory diseases.
Polio outbreak is a headache for WHO
As the World Health Organization (WHO) recently reported, polio, which was thought to have been eradicated long ago, has broken out again in Gaza. The first cases of poliovirus type 2 were discovered in Khan Yunis in mid-July. The disease can cause paralysis and death in unvaccinated children – which currently applies to most children in the demographically very young Gaza Strip.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus named the main causes of the outbreak, including “the weakening of the health system, constant displacement, lack of medicine, poor water quality and poor sanitation.”
The WHO plans to send 1.2 million polio vaccines to the Gaza Strip, which will immunize 600,000 children under the age of eight. However, this poses an “enormous logistical challenge” due to a lack of refrigeration facilities, a WHO spokeswoman said to the BBC.
In this context, the UN organization reiterated its demand for a ceasefire and “absolute freedom of movement” to carry out the vaccination campaign. These two conditions are currently not very likely to be met.
Deadly raids in the occupied West Bank
The situation in the occupied West Bank is also continuing to escalate. On Saturday, nine Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes in the city of Tulkarm. According to reports in the Palestinian news agency Wafa, Israeli forces (IDF) blocked access for ambulances to the scene of the attack.
The IDF announced that it is currently conducting an “anti-terrorism operation” in the Tulkarem region.
Since the Hamas attacks of October 7, at least 603 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids. More than 10,000 have been arrested, according to a recent UN report, in most cases without charge or trial.
The report also speaks of “cage-like” facilities and torture (Telepolis reported). The systematic destruction of Palestinian villages is also increasing. “This is a war against all Palestinians,” a local resident said to media representatives.
Key to de-escalation
In view of this situation, it seems more than paradoxical for German Foreign Minister Annalena Barbock to call on “Iran in particular” to exercise “maximum restraint” in order to avoid a widespread conflagration. After all, Hezbollah and other actors have repeatedly emphasized that a ceasefire in Gaza would have a significant influence on their actions – including the possibility of releasing Israeli hostages.
With such a step, Netanyahu could send a real signal of détente and thus also avert damage from his own civilian population. In fact, however, much suggests that his government has the opposite in mind: a radical “cleanup” of the “enemies of Israel” in the region, whatever the cost.
The solution of the Palestine question in favor of a possible “Greater Israel” seems to be within reach – also because Netanyahu knows that the support of the US and other allies is unconditional.
The looming showdown between Israel, Iran and Hizbollah could perhaps still be avoided. The key to this lies in Tel Aviv and Washington.
For more information: http://www.freetranslations.foundation
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network