top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine International U.S. Anti-War

CAIR Calls on Biden to ‘Stop Enabling Netanyahu’s Madness’ After Israel Levels City Block

by Ismail Allison
Sat, Sep 28, 2024 1:47AM
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on President Biden to “stop enabling Netanyahu’s madness” after the Israeli government reportedly levelled an entire city block in Beirut, massacring an untold number of civilians, including children.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on President Biden to “stop enabling Netanyahu’s madness” after the Israeli government reportedly levelled an entire city block in Beirut, massacring an untold number of civilians, including children.

=====
SEE: Terror, Panic As Israeli Strikes Wipe Out Beirut Buildings – AFP https://www.barrons.com/news/terror-panic-as-israeli-strikes-wipe-out-beirut-buildings-624fc4c2
=====

Earlier today, the Israeli government reportedly carried out a mass bombing in Lebanon’s capital Beirut, supposedly to target Hezbollah leaders. At least six high-rise buildings were completely destroyed, and local journalists have reported seeing the bodies of children being pulled from the rubble.

=====
SEE: Several explosions in Beirut as Israel says it attacked Hezbollah HQ | Israel-Lebanon attacks News | Al Jazeera https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/9/27/several-explosions-in-beirut-as-israel-says-it-attacked-hezbollah-hq
=====

In a statement, CAIR Deputy Executive Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said:

“By levelling an entire city block without any regard for civilian life, the genocidal Israeli government is screaming to anyone who will listen that it wants to carry on the genocide in Gaza, use Lebanon to spark an all-out war in the Middle East, and drag the United States into that war. President Biden must stop enabling Netanyahu’s madness. President Biden must leverage U.S. financial, diplomatic and military support to force a ceasefire on Netanyahu immediately.”

He noted that yesterday, called on President Biden to “stop acting like a bystander” and force a ceasefire on Israel’s Netanyahu government after Israeli forces slaughtered civilians in Gaza and Lebanon.

=====
SEE: CAIR Calls on Biden to Stop Acting Like a Bystander, Force Ceasefire on Netanyahu After More Massacres in Lebanon, Gaza – https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-calls-on-biden-to-stop-acting-like-a-bystander-force-ceasefire-on-netanyahu-after-more-massacres-in-lebanon-gaza/
=====

CONTACT: CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell, 404-285-9530, e-Mitchell [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Manager Ismail Allison, 202-770-6280, iallison [at] cair.com
For more information: https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-c...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$180.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code