From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
CAIR Calls on Biden to ‘Stop Enabling Netanyahu’s Madness’ After Israel Levels City Block
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on President Biden to “stop enabling Netanyahu’s madness” after the Israeli government reportedly levelled an entire city block in Beirut, massacring an untold number of civilians, including children.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on President Biden to “stop enabling Netanyahu’s madness” after the Israeli government reportedly levelled an entire city block in Beirut, massacring an untold number of civilians, including children.
=====
SEE: Terror, Panic As Israeli Strikes Wipe Out Beirut Buildings – AFP https://www.barrons.com/news/terror-panic-as-israeli-strikes-wipe-out-beirut-buildings-624fc4c2
=====
Earlier today, the Israeli government reportedly carried out a mass bombing in Lebanon’s capital Beirut, supposedly to target Hezbollah leaders. At least six high-rise buildings were completely destroyed, and local journalists have reported seeing the bodies of children being pulled from the rubble.
=====
SEE: Several explosions in Beirut as Israel says it attacked Hezbollah HQ | Israel-Lebanon attacks News | Al Jazeera https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/9/27/several-explosions-in-beirut-as-israel-says-it-attacked-hezbollah-hq
=====
In a statement, CAIR Deputy Executive Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said:
“By levelling an entire city block without any regard for civilian life, the genocidal Israeli government is screaming to anyone who will listen that it wants to carry on the genocide in Gaza, use Lebanon to spark an all-out war in the Middle East, and drag the United States into that war. President Biden must stop enabling Netanyahu’s madness. President Biden must leverage U.S. financial, diplomatic and military support to force a ceasefire on Netanyahu immediately.”
He noted that yesterday, called on President Biden to “stop acting like a bystander” and force a ceasefire on Israel’s Netanyahu government after Israeli forces slaughtered civilians in Gaza and Lebanon.
=====
SEE: CAIR Calls on Biden to Stop Acting Like a Bystander, Force Ceasefire on Netanyahu After More Massacres in Lebanon, Gaza – https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-calls-on-biden-to-stop-acting-like-a-bystander-force-ceasefire-on-netanyahu-after-more-massacres-in-lebanon-gaza/
=====
CONTACT: CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell, 404-285-9530, e-Mitchell [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Manager Ismail Allison, 202-770-6280, iallison [at] cair.com
=====
SEE: Terror, Panic As Israeli Strikes Wipe Out Beirut Buildings – AFP https://www.barrons.com/news/terror-panic-as-israeli-strikes-wipe-out-beirut-buildings-624fc4c2
=====
Earlier today, the Israeli government reportedly carried out a mass bombing in Lebanon’s capital Beirut, supposedly to target Hezbollah leaders. At least six high-rise buildings were completely destroyed, and local journalists have reported seeing the bodies of children being pulled from the rubble.
=====
SEE: Several explosions in Beirut as Israel says it attacked Hezbollah HQ | Israel-Lebanon attacks News | Al Jazeera https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/9/27/several-explosions-in-beirut-as-israel-says-it-attacked-hezbollah-hq
=====
In a statement, CAIR Deputy Executive Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said:
“By levelling an entire city block without any regard for civilian life, the genocidal Israeli government is screaming to anyone who will listen that it wants to carry on the genocide in Gaza, use Lebanon to spark an all-out war in the Middle East, and drag the United States into that war. President Biden must stop enabling Netanyahu’s madness. President Biden must leverage U.S. financial, diplomatic and military support to force a ceasefire on Netanyahu immediately.”
He noted that yesterday, called on President Biden to “stop acting like a bystander” and force a ceasefire on Israel’s Netanyahu government after Israeli forces slaughtered civilians in Gaza and Lebanon.
=====
SEE: CAIR Calls on Biden to Stop Acting Like a Bystander, Force Ceasefire on Netanyahu After More Massacres in Lebanon, Gaza – https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-calls-on-biden-to-stop-acting-like-a-bystander-force-ceasefire-on-netanyahu-after-more-massacres-in-lebanon-gaza/
=====
CONTACT: CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell, 404-285-9530, e-Mitchell [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Manager Ismail Allison, 202-770-6280, iallison [at] cair.com
For more information: https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-c...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network