Blessing of the Animals

Date:

Sunday, October 06, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Monica Contreras

Email:

Phone:

5105318212

Location Details:

12540 Skyline Blvd

Oakland CA 94619

Sunday, October 6, at 4:00 PM



Come, share the powerful spirit of the animal kingdom,

as we celebrate our animal companions in a special ceremony.

A unique community event where we acknowledge and receive our animals’ blessings upon us



Your Beloved Pets are invited to join us in the church courtyard. We welcome all well-behaved and non-aggressive dogs as well as cats in carriers, hamsters in cages, gold fish, etc.



If you would like to honor a pet who you can't bring with you or who you have lost and miss, please bring a picture of your pet to set on the Worship table altar.