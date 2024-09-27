From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Blessing of the Animals
Date:
Sunday, October 06, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Monica Contreras
Email:
Phone:
5105318212
Location Details:
12540 Skyline Blvd
Oakland CA 94619
Oakland CA 94619
Sunday, October 6, at 4:00 PM
Come, share the powerful spirit of the animal kingdom,
as we celebrate our animal companions in a special ceremony.
A unique community event where we acknowledge and receive our animals’ blessings upon us
Your Beloved Pets are invited to join us in the church courtyard. We welcome all well-behaved and non-aggressive dogs as well as cats in carriers, hamsters in cages, gold fish, etc.
If you would like to honor a pet who you can't bring with you or who you have lost and miss, please bring a picture of your pet to set on the Worship table altar.
