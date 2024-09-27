From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Drew Harrison: In the Spirit of Lennon
Date:
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Rhythmix Cultural Works
Email:
Phone:
510.865.5060
Location Details:
Rhythmix Cultural Works- 2513 Blanding Ave. Alameda, CA 94501
An Intimate, Acoustic Celebration of the Life & Music of John Lennon
Join Drew Harrison of The Sun Kings and Tommy Cosentino (on piano) for an intimate, acoustic celebration of the life and music of John Lennon. This loving, emotionally charged retrospective of one of the most popular artists of all time, is told through stories and songs from The Beatles years through the final recordings of Lennon’s life.
Join Drew Harrison of The Sun Kings and Tommy Cosentino (on piano) for an intimate, acoustic celebration of the life and music of John Lennon. This loving, emotionally charged retrospective of one of the most popular artists of all time, is told through stories and songs from The Beatles years through the final recordings of Lennon's life.
For more information: https://www.rhythmix.org/events/in-the-spi...
