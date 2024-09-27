Drew Harrison: In the Spirit of Lennon

Sunday, October 13, 2024

7:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Concert/Show

Rhythmix Cultural Works

Phone:

510.865.5060

Rhythmix Cultural Works- 2513 Blanding Ave. Alameda, CA 94501

An Intimate, Acoustic Celebration of the Life & Music of John Lennon

Join Drew Harrison of The Sun Kings and Tommy Cosentino (on piano) for an intimate, acoustic celebration of the life and music of John Lennon. This loving, emotionally charged retrospective of one of the most popular artists of all time, is told through stories and songs from The Beatles years through the final recordings of Lennon’s life.