Collective Liberation: A Palestinian and Israeli's journey from despair to hope.

Date:

Friday, October 04, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

UU Justice in the Middle East

Location Details:

Unitarian Universalist Society

1187 Franklin St.

San Francisco

A Palestinian Osama Iliwat, a former Intifada activist, and Jewish Israeli Rotem Levin, a former IDF soldier, discuss their journey from being combatants for their respective communities to becoming activists for peace sharing a mutual vision of another future: One where Palestinians and Jews live together in peace, mutual respect and equal rights. Presentations will be followed by audience Q and A and discussion. Food will be available, donations will be requested but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.