Collective Liberation: A Palestinian and Israeli's journey from despair to hope.
Date:
Friday, October 04, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
UU Justice in the Middle East
Location Details:
Unitarian Universalist Society
1187 Franklin St.
San Francisco
A Palestinian Osama Iliwat, a former Intifada activist, and Jewish Israeli Rotem Levin, a former IDF soldier, discuss their journey from being combatants for their respective communities to becoming activists for peace sharing a mutual vision of another future: One where Palestinians and Jews live together in peace, mutual respect and equal rights. Presentations will be followed by audience Q and A and discussion. Food will be available, donations will be requested but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
For more information: https://bit.ly/4gya2UF
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 27, 2024 1:42PM
