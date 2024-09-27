From the Open-Publishing Calendar
All Out to Protest Laura Loomer
Saturday, September 28, 2024
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Protest
some folks in Nevada county
The intersection of Brunswick and Sutton in grass valley.
Groups in Nevada county have called for a rally against white nationalist Laura Loomers visit to Grass Valley. This rally which we aren’t organizing will be held at 4:30pm on Saturday the 28th at the intersection of Brunswick and Sutton in Grass Valley.
Kevin Kiley who was scheduled to attend Loomer’s event has already dropped out due to “fear”, now let’s make Loomer feel the same. We need all hands of deck to stand against Laura Loomer and her fascist entourage that are coming to bring white supremacy to Grass Valley.
No justice no peace!
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 27, 2024 9:57AM
