top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/28/2024
California Central Valley Racial Justice

All Out to Protest Laura Loomer

Flyer
original image (1125x1441)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
some folks in Nevada county
Location Details:
The intersection of Brunswick and Sutton in grass valley.
Groups in Nevada county have called for a rally against white nationalist Laura Loomers visit to Grass Valley. This rally which we aren’t organizing will be held at 4:30pm on Saturday the 28th at the intersection of Brunswick and Sutton in Grass Valley.

Kevin Kiley who was scheduled to attend Loomer’s event has already dropped out due to “fear”, now let’s make Loomer feel the same. We need all hands of deck to stand against Laura Loomer and her fascist entourage that are coming to bring white supremacy to Grass Valley.

No justice no peace!
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 27, 2024 9:57AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$180.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code