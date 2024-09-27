top
Palestine
Palestine U.S.

Mass murderer Netanyahu receives a big shock! They left while he was speaking!

by haberler
Fri, Sep 27, 2024 8:32AM
The Turkish delegation, led by Turkey's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ahmet Yıldız, left the hall before Netanyahu began his speech at the UN General Assembly. It was observed that many delegations accompanied the Turkish delegation, leaving a mostly empty hall.
Pic No. 1: https://foto.haberler.com/haber/2024/09/27/katliamci-netanyahu-ya-buyuk-sok-bm-kursusunde-17868227_2847_o.jpg

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, passing through a large number of protesters on the streets of New York, arrived at the United Nations building and took to the podium to try to justify the massacres they committed. During Netanyahu's speech, the Turkish delegation and many other delegations left the hall.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered the hall to address the 79th General Assembly of the UN and headed to the podium. Meanwhile, the Turkish delegation, led by Turkey's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ahmet Yıldız, left the hall before Netanyahu began his speech at the UN General Assembly. It was observed that many delegations accompanied the Turkish delegation. Some voices were also heard from the hall while Netanyahu was at the podium.

Pic No. 2: A big shock for the killer Netanyahu! They left the hall while he was speaking at the UN podium;
https://foto.haberler.com/haber/2024/09/27/katliamci-netanyahu-ya-buyuk-sok-bm-kursusunde-17868227_9966_m.jpg

WANTS THE IMPOSSIBLE FOR PEACE

Once again rejecting calls for peace, Netanyahu said, "If Hamas continues to remain in power in Gaza, it will regroup and strike Israel again. We are ready to support a local government that is determined to live in peace in Gaza. The war will end if Hamas surrenders, lays down its arms, and hands over the hostages."
For more information: https://en.haberler.com/mass-murderer-neta...
