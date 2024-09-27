From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mass murderer Netanyahu receives a big shock! They left while he was speaking!
The Turkish delegation, led by Turkey's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ahmet Yıldız, left the hall before Netanyahu began his speech at the UN General Assembly. It was observed that many delegations accompanied the Turkish delegation, leaving a mostly empty hall.
Pic No. 1: https://foto.haberler.com/haber/2024/09/27/katliamci-netanyahu-ya-buyuk-sok-bm-kursusunde-17868227_2847_o.jpg
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, passing through a large number of protesters on the streets of New York, arrived at the United Nations building and took to the podium to try to justify the massacres they committed. During Netanyahu's speech, the Turkish delegation and many other delegations left the hall.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered the hall to address the 79th General Assembly of the UN and headed to the podium. Meanwhile, the Turkish delegation, led by Turkey's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ahmet Yıldız, left the hall before Netanyahu began his speech at the UN General Assembly. It was observed that many delegations accompanied the Turkish delegation. Some voices were also heard from the hall while Netanyahu was at the podium.
Pic No. 2: A big shock for the killer Netanyahu! They left the hall while he was speaking at the UN podium;
https://foto.haberler.com/haber/2024/09/27/katliamci-netanyahu-ya-buyuk-sok-bm-kursusunde-17868227_9966_m.jpg
WANTS THE IMPOSSIBLE FOR PEACE
Once again rejecting calls for peace, Netanyahu said, "If Hamas continues to remain in power in Gaza, it will regroup and strike Israel again. We are ready to support a local government that is determined to live in peace in Gaza. The war will end if Hamas surrenders, lays down its arms, and hands over the hostages."
For more information: https://en.haberler.com/mass-murderer-neta...
