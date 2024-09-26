Aromas Community Market

Date:

Sunday, October 13, 2024

Time:

9:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Aromas Community Grange and Terra Cultura

Location Details:

Outside the Aromas Community Grange

361 Rose Ave., Aromas CA 95004

Come join us at the Aromas Community Market!



Enjoy live music, delicious food, organic produce, fresh baked goods, plants, handcrafted items, and community fun! All in support of local organic growers, artisans and our beloved Grange!



On October 13th from 9:30 am - 1:00 pm at the Aromas Grange, 361 Rose Ave. Aromas.

