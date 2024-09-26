From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Aromas Community Market
Sunday, October 13, 2024
9:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Fundraiser
Aromas Community Grange and Terra Cultura
Outside the Aromas Community Grange
361 Rose Ave., Aromas CA 95004
361 Rose Ave., Aromas CA 95004
Come join us at the Aromas Community Market!
Enjoy live music, delicious food, organic produce, fresh baked goods, plants, handcrafted items, and community fun! All in support of local organic growers, artisans and our beloved Grange!
On October 13th from 9:30 am - 1:00 pm at the Aromas Grange, 361 Rose Ave. Aromas.
For more information: http://aromasgrange.org
