Harvest Benefit for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Palestine Solidarity Central Coast
Location Details:
Pie Ranch, 2080 Green Oaks Way, Pescadero
Join us for a benefit dinner & concert to provide Palestinians in Gaza with vital resources.
Break bread, listen, connect, and contribute:
https://www.launchgood.com/v4/campaign/harvest_benefit_for_palestine_an_evening_of_cuisine_music_and_community_1
Directly support our kin in Gaza while enjoying a night of enchanting music and exceptional food. This harvest benefit combines a farm-to-table dinner experience with live musical performances, all to raise money for Gazans currently experiencing life-threatening conditions under Israeli occupation and bombardment. We will gather in the spirit of steadfastness and solidarity.
All proceeds will go directly towards providing food and other vital resources to Palestinians in Gaza. Dinner + Concert will be hosted at Pie Ranch in Pescadero, CA.
The benefit will take place on October 13th from 5-10pm. Your donation to this fundraising campaign will serve as your admission to join us either for dinner and music, or just the musical performances.
Arrival + Appetizers: 5-6
Dinner + Dessert: 6-7:15
Concert: 7:30-10
Evocative Live Music
* Clarissa Bitar will bring us to their Palestinian homeland with a breathtaking performance on the oud.
* Driftr will captivate with an acoustic set filled with thought-provoking lyrics and rhythms that inspire.
Farm-to-Table Dinner
* Honey Hearth will share an organic Palestinian meal made from local ingredients at the peak of the autumn harvest season. Enjoy appetizers, dinner, dessert, and elixirs. All provisions will be halal.
Our Supporters:
* Pie Ranch
* Dirty Girl Produce
* The William James Association
Why Attend?
* Make an Impact: Your participatory support offers direct, tangible relief in the form of food and other life-saving supplies.
* Make Connections: Connect with others who share your passion for justice and ethical action.
* Make Moves: Fill yourself up both in body and spirit to continue advocating for liberation.
We hope to see you soon!
For more information, please reach out to Cass Boraiko - cass [at] honeyhearth.life ♥
For more information: https://www.launchgood.com/v4/campaign/har...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 26, 2024 3:38PM
