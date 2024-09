Join us for a benefit dinner & concert to provide Palestinians in Gaza with vital resources.Break bread, listen, connect, and contribute:Directly support our kin in Gaza while enjoying a night of enchanting music and exceptional food. This harvest benefit combines a farm-to-table dinner experience with live musical performances, all to raise money for Gazans currently experiencing life-threatening conditions under Israeli occupation and bombardment. We will gather in the spirit of steadfastness and solidarity.All proceeds will go directly towards providing food and other vital resources to Palestinians in Gaza. Dinner + Concert will be hosted at Pie Ranch in Pescadero, CA.The benefit will take place on October 13th from 5-10pm. Your donation to this fundraising campaign will serve as your admission to join us either for dinner and music, or just the musical performances.Arrival + Appetizers: 5-6Dinner + Dessert: 6-7:15Concert: 7:30-10Evocative Live Music* Clarissa Bitar will bring us to their Palestinian homeland with a breathtaking performance on the oud.* Driftr will captivate with an acoustic set filled with thought-provoking lyrics and rhythms that inspire.Farm-to-Table Dinner* Honey Hearth will share an organic Palestinian meal made from local ingredients at the peak of the autumn harvest season. Enjoy appetizers, dinner, dessert, and elixirs. All provisions will be halal.Our Supporters:* Pie Ranch* Dirty Girl Produce* The William James AssociationWhy Attend?* Make an Impact: Your participatory support offers direct, tangible relief in the form of food and other life-saving supplies.* Make Connections: Connect with others who share your passion for justice and ethical action.* Make Moves: Fill yourself up both in body and spirit to continue advocating for liberation.We hope to see you soon!For more information, please reach out to Cass Boraiko - cass [at] honeyhearth.life