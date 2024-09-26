EFFecting Change Livestream Series: How to Protest with Privacy in Mind

Date:

Thursday, October 17, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Electronic Frontier Foundation

Location Details:

Online

Do you know what to do if you’re subjected to a search or arrest at a protest?



Take a deep dive into protecting your privacy while advocating for a better world. Meet our panel featuring EFF Security and Privacy Activist Thorin Klosowski, The Civil Liberties Defense Center Executive Director Lauren Regan, Greenpeace International Information Security Capacity Manager Gillo Cutrupi, and EFF Senior Staff Technologist Cooper Quintin. Learn what’s happening around the world, how you can fortify your devices, and be prepared for the next assembly.



Following the discussion, our panelists will be answering your questions. Participate in the live Q&A or reply to this message now with a question for the panelists.