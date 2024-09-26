From the Open-Publishing Calendar
EFFecting Change Livestream Series: How to Protest with Privacy in Mind
Date:
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Electronic Frontier Foundation
Location Details:
Online
Do you know what to do if you’re subjected to a search or arrest at a protest?
Take a deep dive into protecting your privacy while advocating for a better world. Meet our panel featuring EFF Security and Privacy Activist Thorin Klosowski, The Civil Liberties Defense Center Executive Director Lauren Regan, Greenpeace International Information Security Capacity Manager Gillo Cutrupi, and EFF Senior Staff Technologist Cooper Quintin. Learn what’s happening around the world, how you can fortify your devices, and be prepared for the next assembly.
Following the discussion, our panelists will be answering your questions. Participate in the live Q&A or reply to this message now with a question for the panelists.
For more information: https://www.eff.org/event/eff-livestream-s...
