Palestine/Lebanon protest

Date:

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Allan Fisher

Email:

Phone:

4159542763

Location Details:

Ocean at Water St., Santa Cruz

The Palestine Justice Coalition invites local peace activists to join our weekly vigil at Ocean and Water on Saturdays, 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM. Welcome tourists with good spirits and support for Palestinian Rights, BDS and Ceasefire and opposition to Occupation, Apartheid and Genocide. We gather on the wide sidewalk in front of Starbucks (being conscientious about pedestrian access to pass on the sidewalk and corner curb cutouts) and park in the adjacent County Building parking lot.