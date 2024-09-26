top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine International Anti-War

War criminal Netanyahu issued a directive for "war with full force."

by haberler
Thu, Sep 26, 2024 8:47AM
After turning Gaza into a lake of blood, Israel redirected its focus to Lebanon and rejected the 21-day temporary ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States and France. While Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced that he had instructed the Israeli army to continue its attacks in the north with full force, Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated, "There will be no ceasefire in the north."
NETANYAHU'S ORDER TO "CONTINUE THE ATTACKS"

The Netanyahu government, which undermined the ceasefire by introducing new conditions, also ignored the almost daily protests of hostages' relatives. The official statement that "Netanyahu instructed the Israeli army to continue its attacks in the north with all its might according to the plans presented to him" is particularly noteworthy.

KATZ: THERE WILL BE NO CEASEFIRE IN THE NORTH

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz also stated after Netanyahu, "There will be no ceasefire in the north." Israel's airstrikes targeting Lebanon have entered their fourth day, with over 650 people reported dead in the bombardment. Among the victims are dozens of children and women.
For more information: https://en.haberler.com/netanyahu-who-reje...
