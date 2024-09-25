top
Education & Student Activism Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Black Life Vigil

Quarry Rock, UC Santa Cruz
Date:
Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Black Liberation Kore @ UCSC
Location Details:
Quarry Rock, UC Santa Cruz
Join us on October 2nd for a candlelight vigil honoring our Black siblings around the world who have been lynched, murdered, or killed by systemic racism and racialized violence.

Share speeches, memories of loved ones, poetry, songs, or prayer at our open mic during the vigil. This vigil centers Black grief, so please be respectful of the space. Please bring supplies for our community altar and photos of loved ones you wish to celebrate. Flowers, stones, crystals, prayer candles, herbs, and incense are welcomed.

COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses disproportionally kill and disable Black people due to systemic and medical racism. In order to protect our community from the spread of COVID-19, this vigil is a masked event. Extra masks will be provided.

Contact us to request any accessibility accommodations!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DAWJZQ7PutK/
