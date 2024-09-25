Black Life Vigil

Date:

Wednesday, October 02, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Black Liberation Kore @ UCSC

Location Details:

Quarry Rock, UC Santa Cruz

Join us on October 2nd for a candlelight vigil honoring our Black siblings around the world who have been lynched, murdered, or killed by systemic racism and racialized violence.



Share speeches, memories of loved ones, poetry, songs, or prayer at our open mic during the vigil. This vigil centers Black grief, so please be respectful of the space. Please bring supplies for our community altar and photos of loved ones you wish to celebrate. Flowers, stones, crystals, prayer candles, herbs, and incense are welcomed.



COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses disproportionally kill and disable Black people due to systemic and medical racism. In order to protect our community from the spread of COVID-19, this vigil is a masked event. Extra masks will be provided.



Contact us to request any accessibility accommodations!