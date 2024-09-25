From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco’s #BareAsYouDare World Naked Bike Ride
Date:
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
mARTy
Location Details:
11am Gathering, 12pm/Noon Start
Rincon “Cupid’s Arrow” Park, The Embarcadero & Folsom Street
FREE! Tap Your Inner SuperHero & Come Out to Save Our Planet ( from fossil fuel destruction ) & Make Roads Safer for EveryBody ( decrease rising record of SF traffic fatalities ) & Have Fun doing it in San Francisco’s #BareAsYouDare World Naked Bike Ride. 11am Gathering, 12pm/Noon Start, Rincon “Cupid’s Arrow” Park, The Embarcadero & Folsom Street.
