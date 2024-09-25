top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/28/2024
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

San Francisco’s #BareAsYouDare World Naked Bike Ride

Saturday 28 September @SFWNBR #WNBRsf2024 Ride&AfterParty
original image (1365x2048)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
mARTy
Location Details:
11am Gathering, 12pm/Noon Start
Rincon “Cupid’s Arrow” Park, The Embarcadero & Folsom Street
FREE! Tap Your Inner SuperHero & Come Out to Save Our Planet ( from fossil fuel destruction ) & Make Roads Safer for EveryBody ( decrease rising record of SF traffic fatalities ) & Have Fun doing it in San Francisco’s #BareAsYouDare World Naked Bike Ride. 11am Gathering, 12pm/Noon Start, Rincon “Cupid’s Arrow” Park, The Embarcadero & Folsom Street.

Route/Map 13.7miles:
https://ridewithgps.com/routes/47303200.
https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/naked-bike-ride-sf-18659586.php
https://wiki.worldnakedbikeride.org/wiki/San_Francisco

Saturday 28 September @SFWNBR #WNBRsf2024 ( 3 hour Ride + AfterParty )

San Francisco The Embarcadero to City Hall to GiGi Park to Haigh St to Castro St
For more information: https://ridewithgps.com/routes/47303200
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 25, 2024 4:33PM
§Saturday 28 September @SFWNBR #WNBRsf2024 Ride&AfterParty
by mARTy
Wed, Sep 25, 2024 4:33PM
Saturday 28 September @SFWNBR #WNBRsf2024 Ride&AfterParty
original image (1728x2592)
@SFWNBR is one of the World’s “most notable rides” “renowned for its vibrant & diverse participant base & iconic streets.” The WNBRist Experience is “unforgettable” “liberating” & “empowering.” The Cause has a “bright future” as concerns for environmental & traffic safety grows.
[ twitter x 279 characters less than 280 https://x.com/sfwnbr/status/1801983761011343795 ]

— @MomentumMag h/t @NaturistSociety
https://ridewithgps.com/routes/47303200
§Saturday 28 September @SFWNBR #WNBRsf2024 Ride&AfterParty
by mARTy
Wed, Sep 25, 2024 4:33PM
Enjoy The Pur(e)Suit of Happiness #BareAsYouDare
original image (900x900)
@SFWNBR is one of the World’s “most notable rides”“unforgettable” “liberating” & “empowering.”
— @MomentumMag 23 May 2024
https://ridewithgps.com/routes/47303200
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$180.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code