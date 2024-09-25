From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hands Off Argentinian Workers Party & Piqueteros: Rally in Oakland as Part of Global Action
In a global day of action to defend the Argentina Workers Party and the Piqueteros movement, labor and community activists spoke out to demand that the corruption charges against the Workers Party and Piquesteros be dropped.
As part of a global day of action to defend the Argentinian Workers Party and Piqueteros movement, workers and working class political parties rallied in Oakland, California. They demanded that the criminal charges of corruption by the Millie government by dropped. The Argentinian fascist president Javier Millie is prosecuting working class parties and the Piqueteros unemployed movement for their organized opposition against the massive privatization of public services, education and the selling off of Argentinian resources to Elon Musk and other capitalists. Speakers also linked the attacks in Argentina with the growing repression in the United States by both the Democrats and Republicans.
The US and the AFL-CIO leadership were involved in organizing a military coup in 1976 that led to the murder of 30,000 workers and people. The rally also heard a report about the continued role of the AFL-CIO "Soldiarity Center" which is funded by the US government through the National Endowment For Democracy and is continuing to collaborate and collude with US imperialism in organizing against workers around the world. The rally in the US was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP.
Additional Media:
Imperialism and The Crisis In The US With Guillermo Kane https://youtu.be/9HEeV5X3kGE
Fascist Argentina Milei Gov, Privatization, Union Busting & Repression With PO Leader Guillermo Kane
https://youtu.be/9ft7EptTZZk
Argentina: Milei's "shock therapy”, Capitalism, Socialism & The Working Class
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Rw9oJc6680
Let Us Regrop Internationalist Forces To Fight For A Revolutionary Solution To Captialist Barbarism
https://ufclp.org/let-us-regroup-internationalist-forces-to-fight-for-a-revolutionary-solution-to-capitalist-barbarism/
Javier Milei, The Class Struggle & The Organization of The Working Class With Guillermo Kane
https://youtu.be/CUOAI_bZmfs
Milei & Techno Fascists Protested In Silicon Valley At San Jose Bay Area Council Summit Meeting
https://youtu.be/AgQFE6HsLss
For More Information: http://www.ufclp.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/i8Vtkyl9BO4
