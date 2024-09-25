From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Imperialism and The Crisis In The US With Guillermo Kane

Fascist Argentina Milei Gov, Privatization, Union Busting & Repression With PO Leader Guillermo Kane

https://youtu.be/9ft7EptTZZk



Argentina: Milei's "shock therapy”, Capitalism, Socialism & The Working Class

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Rw9oJc6680



Let Us Regrop Internationalist Forces To Fight For A Revolutionary Solution To Captialist Barbarism

https://ufclp.org/let-us-regroup-internationalist-forces-to-fight-for-a-revolutionary-solution-to-capitalist-barbarism/



Javier Milei, The Class Struggle & The Organization of The Working Class With Guillermo Kane

https://youtu.be/CUOAI_bZmfs



Milei & Techno Fascists Protested In Silicon Valley At San Jose Bay Area Council Summit Meeting

https://youtu.be/AgQFE6HsLss



http://www.labormedia.net As part of a global day of action to defend the Argentinian Workers Party and Piqueteros movement, workers and working class political parties rallied in Oakland, California. They demanded that the criminal charges of corruption by the Millie government by dropped. The Argentinian fascist president Javier Millie is prosecuting working class parties and the Piqueteros unemployed movement for their organized opposition against the massive privatization of public services, education and the selling off of Argentinian resources to Elon Musk and other capitalists. Speakers also linked the attacks in Argentina with the growing repression in the United States by both the Democrats and Republicans.The US and the AFL-CIO leadership were involved in organizing a military coup in 1976 that led to the murder of 30,000 workers and people. The rally also heard a report about the continued role of the AFL-CIO "Soldiarity Center" which is funded by the US government through the National Endowment For Democracy and is continuing to collaborate and collude with US imperialism in organizing against workers around the world. The rally in the US was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP.Additional Media:Imperialism and The Crisis In The US With Guillermo Kane https://youtu.be/9HEeV5X3kGE Fascist Argentina Milei Gov, Privatization, Union Busting & Repression With PO Leader Guillermo KaneArgentina: Milei's "shock therapy”, Capitalism, Socialism & The Working ClassLet Us Regrop Internationalist Forces To Fight For A Revolutionary Solution To Captialist BarbarismJavier Milei, The Class Struggle & The Organization of The Working Class With Guillermo KaneMilei & Techno Fascists Protested In Silicon Valley At San Jose Bay Area Council Summit MeetingFor More Information: http://www.ufclp.org Production of Labor Video Project For more information: https://youtu.be/i8Vtkyl9BO4