City Divestment Training
Date:
Monday, September 30, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Over the last few months, activists have gained unprecedented achievements in pushing their cities to divest from genocidal Israel’s war machine.
Join us for a training session with experts at American Friends Service Committee on how divestment works, what to consider before launching a campaign in your city, and how to win. We will also hear from activists who have recently won divestment in their cities, including in Portland, Maine, and Hayward, California.
This training will be useful for activists that are already deep in divestment campaigning as well as for those who haven’t yet launched a divestment campaign. While we will be speaking to US-based researchers and activists, this webinar will have useful lessons for city-level campaigning globally.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 25, 2024 10:47AM
