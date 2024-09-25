From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Yes on Prop 3: Text Banking Launch - Freedom to Marry for All
Date:
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Yes on 3 coalition
Location Details:
Online event: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0sce-oqjouGtWquRBVItcq5dST_-W5LMbP#/registration
PROP 3 TEXT BANKING - FREEDOM TO MARRY
Join a text bank to spread the word to Vote YES on Proposition 3, which will ensure California continues to protect civil rights for everyone.
Now is the time to wipe discrimination from the California Constitution and protect the fundamental right to marry for same-sex and interracial couples!
More info on Yes on Prop 3 campaign: https://yesonprop3ca.com/
Event is co-Hosted by Equality California, Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club, and Stonewall Young Democrats
CA PROP 3 - FREEDOM TO MARRY
Proposition 3 will protect the fundamental right to marry, regardless of your gender or race.
California’s Constitution retains language that “Only marriage between a man and a woman is valid or recognized in California.” While landmark decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court have rendered this language unenforceable, recent decisions have shown that the Supreme Court is willing to upend decades of precedent and revoke hard-earned rights.
California has long opened our arms to people who are facing discrimination — a safe haven of equality, dignity, and respect for all. Now more than ever, California should protect fundamental civil rights for all people and fight discrimination wherever it exists.
All people should have the right to marry in the California Constitution!
TEXT BANKING: Come join us on any or all of the dates below
GO HERE to REGISTER: https://yesonprop3ca.com/get-involved/
Virtual Text Banking Launch
Co-Hosted by Equality California, Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club, and Stonewall Young Democrats
Thursday, September 26, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3
Sunday, September 29, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3
Thursday, October 3, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3
Sunday, October 6, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3
Thursday, October 10, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3
Sunday, October 13, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3
Thursday, October 17, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3
Sunday, October 20, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3
Thursday, October 24, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3
Sunday, October 27, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3
Thursday, October 30, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3
Sunday, November 3, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122179...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 25, 2024 9:35AM
