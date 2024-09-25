top
California LGBTI / Queer

Yes on Prop 3: Text Banking Launch - Freedom to Marry for All

Online event: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0sce-oqjouGtWquRBVItcq5dST_-W5LMbP#/registration
original image (1440x1440)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Yes on 3 coalition
Location Details:
Online event: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0sce-oqjouGtWquRBVItcq5dST_-W5LMbP#/registration
PROP 3 TEXT BANKING - FREEDOM TO MARRY

Join a text bank to spread the word to Vote YES on Proposition 3, which will ensure California continues to protect civil rights for everyone.

Now is the time to wipe discrimination from the California Constitution and protect the fundamental right to marry for same-sex and interracial couples!

More info on Yes on Prop 3 campaign: https://yesonprop3ca.com/

Event is co-Hosted by Equality California, Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club, and Stonewall Young Democrats


CA PROP 3 - FREEDOM TO MARRY

Proposition 3 will protect the fundamental right to marry, regardless of your gender or race.

California’s Constitution retains language that “Only marriage between a man and a woman is valid or recognized in California.” While landmark decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court have rendered this language unenforceable, recent decisions have shown that the Supreme Court is willing to upend decades of precedent and revoke hard-earned rights.

California has long opened our arms to people who are facing discrimination — a safe haven of equality, dignity, and respect for all. Now more than ever, California should protect fundamental civil rights for all people and fight discrimination wherever it exists.

All people should have the right to marry in the California Constitution!


TEXT BANKING: Come join us on any or all of the dates below

GO HERE to REGISTER: https://yesonprop3ca.com/get-involved/

Virtual Text Banking Launch
Co-Hosted by Equality California, Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club, and Stonewall Young Democrats
Thursday, September 26, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3

Sunday, September 29, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3

Thursday, October 3, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3

Sunday, October 6, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3

Thursday, October 10, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3

Sunday, October 13, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3

Thursday, October 17, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3

Sunday, October 20, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3

Thursday, October 24, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3

Sunday, October 27, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3

Thursday, October 30, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3

Sunday, November 3, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Virtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122179...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 25, 2024 9:35AM
§
by Yes on 3 coalition
Wed, Sep 25, 2024 9:35AM
sm_yes_on_proposition_3_freedom_to_marry.jpg
original image (1828x809)
For the full list of endorsements on YES on PROP 3, go here:
https://yesonprop3ca.com/endorsements/
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122179...
