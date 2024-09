PROP 3 TEXT BANKING - FREEDOM TO MARRYJoin a text bank to spread the word to Vote YES on Proposition 3, which will ensure California continues to protect civil rights for everyone.Now is the time to wipe discrimination from the California Constitution and protect the fundamental right to marry for same-sex and interracial couples!More info on Yes on Prop 3 campaign: https://yesonprop3ca.com/ Event is co-Hosted by Equality California, Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club, and Stonewall Young DemocratsCA PROP 3 - FREEDOM TO MARRYProposition 3 will protect the fundamental right to marry, regardless of your gender or race.California’s Constitution retains language that “Only marriage between a man and a woman is valid or recognized in California.” While landmark decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court have rendered this language unenforceable, recent decisions have shown that the Supreme Court is willing to upend decades of precedent and revoke hard-earned rights.California has long opened our arms to people who are facing discrimination — a safe haven of equality, dignity, and respect for all. Now more than ever, California should protect fundamental civil rights for all people and fight discrimination wherever it exists.All people should have the right to marry in the California Constitution!TEXT BANKING: Come join us on any or all of the dates belowGO HERE to REGISTER: https://yesonprop3ca.com/get-involved/ Virtual Text Banking LaunchCo-Hosted by Equality California, Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club, and Stonewall Young DemocratsThursday, September 26, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PMVirtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3Sunday, September 29, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PMVirtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3Thursday, October 3, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PMVirtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3Sunday, October 6, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PMVirtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3Thursday, October 10, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PMVirtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3Sunday, October 13, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PMVirtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3Thursday, October 17, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PMVirtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3Sunday, October 20, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PMVirtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3Thursday, October 24, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PMVirtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3Sunday, October 27, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PMVirtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3Thursday, October 30, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PMVirtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3Sunday, November 3, 2024 | 6:00 – 8:00 PMVirtual Text Banking, Hosted by Prop 3