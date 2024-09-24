March To End Factory Farming - Santa Rosa

Date:

Saturday, October 05, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Coalition To End Factory Farming

Location Details:

600 Administration Dr, Santa Rosa, CA

Please join us on Saturday, October 5th at 1pm for our March To End Factory Farming as we march peacefully to help raise awareness about the need to stop factory farming in Sonoma County and the world! Sonoma County has a great opportunity to make history by becoming the first county in the nation to vote to prohibit Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations and the opposition has very deep big ag pockets that is funding misleading and downright false messaging to confuse voters. Come out to help us use positivity and peace to pave the way for a world beyond factory farming!



We’ll meet up at Penry Park and hear from speakers before marching. All signs and materials will be provided so please just bring comfortable shoes, a water bottle and your smile as we advocate for YES on Measure J!



—---------------



WHERE: 600 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA



WHEN: Saturday, October 5th, 1pm



WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.



ACCESSIBILITY: The march will consist of more than 1 mile of walking and some standing. A few chairs will be on hand as needed.

