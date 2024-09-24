top
North Bay
North Bay
North Bay / Marin Animal Liberation Government & Elections

March To End Factory Farming - Santa Rosa

600 Administration Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
original image (2048x1030)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 05, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Coalition To End Factory Farming
Location Details:
600 Administration Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
Please join us on Saturday, October 5th at 1pm for our March To End Factory Farming as we march peacefully to help raise awareness about the need to stop factory farming in Sonoma County and the world! Sonoma County has a great opportunity to make history by becoming the first county in the nation to vote to prohibit Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations and the opposition has very deep big ag pockets that is funding misleading and downright false messaging to confuse voters. Come out to help us use positivity and peace to pave the way for a world beyond factory farming!

We’ll meet up at Penry Park and hear from speakers before marching. All signs and materials will be provided so please just bring comfortable shoes, a water bottle and your smile as we advocate for YES on Measure J!

—---------------

WHERE: 600 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA

WHEN: Saturday, October 5th, 1pm

WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.

ACCESSIBILITY: The march will consist of more than 1 mile of walking and some standing. A few chairs will be on hand as needed.
For more information: https://meetu.ps/e/Nwp4j/t6x9V/i
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 24, 2024 4:31PM
